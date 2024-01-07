Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Former Arizona State safety Josiah Cox commits to New Mexico State

Jan 7, 2024, 2:21 PM

Sophomore safety Josiah Cox committed to New Mexico State after playing in 10 games as a true freshman at Arizona State in 2023. (Photo via @JosiahLCox/X)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Former Arizona State safety Josiah Cox announced his commitment to New Mexico State on Sunday.

The sophomore defensive back, who played in 10 games for the Sun Devils last season as a true freshman, entered the transfer portal last week.

Cox totaled three tackles and half of a sack last season while playing as a backup behind Shamari Simmons and Chris Edmonds.

RELATED STORIES

With Montana Warren returning from a broken collarbone and former USC transfer Xavion Alford returning to the field after a year of ineligibility, Cox faced more competition to see the field in 2024.

Simmons and Alford are options to start for the Sun Devils, and Warren and Florida transfer Kamari Wilson are options to be the main backups.

Cox was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class out of San Diego’s Lincoln High School, where he won a state title and was named Defensive Player of the Year.

He was the No. 49 safety prospect in the country and No. 47 recruit in California’s 2023 class, according to 247Sports. He also had offers from Oregon State, Utah State, Arizona, Colorado, Washington State, Nevada, San Jose State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Grambling State, Florida A&M and Fresno State before signing with Arizona State.

Former Arizona State running back Javen Jacobs transfers to New Mexico

Later on Sunday, former Arizona State running back Javen Jacobs committed to New Mexico.

Jacobs played primarily on special teams for the Sun Devils but featured in 11 games last season. He returned four kicks for a total 105 yards and also returned seven punts last year. In the Sun Devils’ 55-3 loss at Utah, he rushed for eight yards on three carries.

Jacobs will reunite with former Saguaro High School teammate quarterback Devon Dampier at New Mexico under new coach Bronco Mendenhall. Jacobs will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Jacobs was also recruited by the Lobos as a three-star recruit out of high school. He also had offers from Idaho, Colorado, Northern Arizona, Colorado State, Air Force, Yale, Army and Portland State.

