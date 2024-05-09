Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Frost? Yeti? Utah’s NHL team lists 20 options for new name after move from Arizona

May 8, 2024, 8:27 PM

Mullett Arena...

General view of t-shirts hung on seats inside Mullett Arena before the NHL game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Edmonton Oilers on April 17, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Ownership of the NHL’s team in Utah has given fans 20 choices to vote on for the franchise’s new name, according to a survey sent out Wednesday by Smith Entertainment Group.

Owner Ryan Smith has told The Associated Press the team will have a name starting with Utah. The inaugural season will feature jerseys with the name of the state on them, with a name, logo and colors to debut for 2025-26 after work done by the branding company Doubleday & Cartwright.

“Utah’s NHL team is a community asset, and we want to make sure that the community has a say in what the name is,” said Smith, whose group also owns the NBA’s Utah Jazz. “Utah has shown up for this team from the moment the NHL awarded us the franchise less than three weeks ago, and it is only fitting that our fans get the rare opportunity to help name the team they’ll be cheering for.”

The options provided to choose from are:

RELATED STORIES

– Frost
– Ice
– Powder
– Mountaineers
– Freeze
– Mammoth
– Black Diamonds-
– Blast
– Caribou
– Blizzard
– Swarm
– Hive
– Outlaws
– Yeti
– Squall
– Fury
– Glaciers
– Canyons
– Venom
– HC (Hockey Club)

SEG bought the Arizona Coyotes from former owner Alex Meruelo for $1.2 million and relocated the team to Salt Lake City. Utah will start play in the Jazz’s downtown arena, Delta Center, and has the sixth pick in the NHL draft after not moving up in the lottery won Tuesday night by San Jose.

Arizona Coyotes

Shane Doan and Josh Doan...

Arizona Sports

ESPN report details Coyotes’ move to Utah, Shane Doan’s departure

The Arizona Coyotes' relocation of the hockey operations department to a Utah-based group shocked fans and its own players alike.

8 days ago

The former Arizona Coyotes arrive in Salt Lake City for the first time....

Bailey Leasure

Former Arizona Coyotes team arrives in Salt Lake City for the NHL Utah event

The former Arizona Coyotes players and staff arrive in Utah as they are introduced in Salt lake City in an event at the Delta Center.

14 days ago

Goaltender Connor Ingram...

Associated Press

Utah’s NHL team may use placeholder name for 1st season after move from Arizona

The NHL team moving from Arizona to Salt Lake City will be known as Utah, at least initially, until a long-term name is determined.

17 days ago

Tucson Roadrunners...

Alex Weiner

Mullett Arena? Stay in Tucson? Plan for the Coyotes’ AHL affiliate Roadrunners remains unclear

The path forward for the Tucson Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, remains unclear under owner Alex Meruelo.

19 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Goodbye, Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Sports' Jarrett Carlen pens a good-bye parody song to the now former Arizona Coyotes.

19 days ago

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks during a press conference at Hyatt Regency Phoenix...

Kevin Zimmerman

Gary Bettman, Alex Meruelo blame Tempe voters for Coyotes’ relocation

Gary Bettman and Alex Meruelo are still stuck on a failed Tempe vote on an Arizona Coyotes arena project rather than any missteps.

19 days ago

Frost? Yeti? Utah’s NHL team lists 20 options for new name after move from Arizona