Fans wonder what comes next for Suns after Frank Vogel firing

The Phoenix Suns are back in the market for a head coach, announcing the dismissal of Frank Vogel on Thursday less than one full year after firing Monty Williams.

The Suns did not take the next step toward contention under Vogel’s watch, getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves after three straight seasons of at least winning one series.

Fan and media initial reactions varied from jubilation for a new voice to skepticism that this move was necessary given other issues with the team.

Frank Vogel walked into the Phoenix Suns office on Thursday…. pic.twitter.com/TOUJKxbsD6 — Moody (@EricNMoody) May 9, 2024

Frank Vogel wasn’t a good coach & our front office didn’t put together a good enough roster Two things can be true — 𝘼𝙖𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 (@AaryanS19) May 9, 2024

The Suns were sloppy with the ball, struggled mightily in the fourth quarter and never hit a period of extended dominance despite a roster with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. At the same time, injuries played a role, especially with Beal, and Durant stressed continuity after the season — before trade rumors began to percolate.

With the adversity the team faced, there has been online pushback for the decision, especially considering owner Mat Ishbia has parted ways with two head coaches already.

Yeah it was Frank Vogel’s fault lmao pic.twitter.com/AhsEwcfuin — ClutchCity (@JordanVsDream) May 9, 2024

frank vogel carving out the “coach you fire as a scapegoat for the disastrous roster your superstar player put together” role for himself isn’t a very illustrious career path, but it’s probably a profitable one. — all my teams want me dead (@PanasonicDX4500) May 9, 2024

It was all Frank Vogel’s fault! No point guard, no rim protection, and a 50m new piece who missed 1/3 of the season like he always does and then CRATERED in the playoffs. Oh and no bench cuz they traded everything for 2 guys. And ran against the best D in 20 years. #blamevogel — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 9, 2024

Smart organizations hire good coaches and stand by them. Michael Malone, nine years in Denver. Mark Daigneault, four years in OKC. Same for Chris Finch in Minnesota. Jason Kidd three years in Dallas and just got an extension. Bad organizations scapegoat them. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 9, 2024

This is the second time Vogel has been fired by a team that went all in with trades over the past half-decade. The Lakers fired Vogel — their championship-winning coach from the 2020 NBA bubble — after the 2021-22 season when their Russell Westbrook addition went haywire.

Frank Vogel after a team hires him then immediately trades for third star pic.twitter.com/ZRJ5L8vsWz — Zain (@zain_gogh) May 9, 2024

So, what comes next for Vogel and the Suns? There is some wishful thinking going around.

Ty Lue, welcome to Phoenix. — Zona (@AZSportsZone) May 9, 2024

Suns: Frank Vogel you are fired after one year Lakers: pic.twitter.com/AomLyAsaMx — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) May 9, 2024

Frank Vogel as the warriors defensive coach https://t.co/yeGMMdjUlX pic.twitter.com/Cwb63irVg1 — Chef curry Parody (@baby_face_goat) May 9, 2024

Booker, Durant and Beal have played under many head coaches over the years, and Durant specifically has seen three head coaches fired within the past three seasons.

Including the next head coach in Phoenix Kevin Durant since 2019-20: 5 HC Devin Booker since 2015-16: 7 HC Bradley Beal since 2012-13: 5 HC — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 9, 2024

