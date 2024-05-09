Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Fans wonder what comes next for the Suns after Frank Vogel firing

May 9, 2024, 2:15 PM | Updated: 6:22 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns are back in the market for a head coach, announcing the dismissal of Frank Vogel on Thursday less than one full year after firing Monty Williams.

The Suns did not take the next step toward contention under Vogel’s watch, getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves after three straight seasons of at least winning one series.

Fan and media initial reactions varied from jubilation for a new voice to skepticism that this move was necessary given other issues with the team.

RELATED STORIES

The Suns were sloppy with the ball, struggled mightily in the fourth quarter and never hit a period of extended dominance despite a roster with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. At the same time, injuries played a role, especially with Beal, and Durant stressed continuity after the season — before trade rumors began to percolate.

With the adversity the team faced, there has been online pushback for the decision, especially considering owner Mat Ishbia has parted ways with two head coaches already.

 

This is the second time Vogel has been fired by a team that went all in with trades over the past half-decade. The Lakers fired Vogel — their championship-winning coach from the 2020 NBA bubble — after the 2021-22 season when their Russell Westbrook addition went haywire.

So, what comes next for Vogel and the Suns? There is some wishful thinking going around.

Booker, Durant and Beal have played under many head coaches over the years, and Durant specifically has seen three head coaches fired within the past three seasons.

Phoenix Suns

Head Coach Mike Budenholzer...

Arizona Sports

Mike Budenholzer early frontrunner to become new Suns head coach

Former Hawks and Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has emerged as a frontrunner for the Phoenix Suns after they fired Frank Vogel. 

3 hours ago

Head coach Frank Vogel of the Phoenix Suns talks with Devin Booker #1 during the second half of gam...

Kellan Olson

Suns have to hope Frank Vogel’s exit fixes broken team dynamic

If Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal aren't fully bought in with the coach, then what were the Suns doing here?

5 hours ago

Frank Vogel, Phoenix Suns head coach...

Kellan Olson

Head coach Frank Vogel fired by Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Frank Vogel after a season that fell far short of the expectations created by Mat Ishbia and the Big Three.

5 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Is now the last best time for the Phoenix Suns to trade Kevin Durant? #KevinDurant #NBA #Shorts

The Phoenix Suns' future with Kevin Durant remains a topic of conversation amid trade rumors involving the Miami Heat. Dan Bickley ponders if the star does want out, is now the last time it will be the best time to trade him?

6 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Is now the last best time for the Phoenix Suns to trade Kevin Durant?

The Phoenix Suns' future with Kevin Durant remains a topic of conversation amid trade rumors involving the Miami Heat. Dan Bickley ponders if the star does want out, is now the last time it will be the best time to trade him?

7 hours ago

Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Thomas...

Kevin Zimmerman

Isaiah Thomas: Suns could use a point guard, Big 3 ‘rocked with each other’

Soon-to-be free agent Isaiah Thomas is not sounding the alarms about the Phoenix Suns after spending a chunk of the 2023-24 season with them.

10 hours ago

Fans wonder what comes next for the Suns after Frank Vogel firing