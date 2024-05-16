The men’s basketball squads for the Arizona State Sun Devils and Grand Canyon Antelopes will square off at Phoenix’s Footprint Center in the 2024-25 season, reports CollegeHoopsToday.net’s Jon Rothstein.

A date and time is not yet set and a formal announcement is coming, Rothstein adds.

It’s unclear which event the game could be part of. The Jerry Colangelo Classic and the Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series are both held at Footprint Center toward the end of the nonconference season.

Grand Canyon under coach Bryce Drew is coming off a 30-5 season that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He will be reloading with Tyon Grant-Foster, the WAC Player of the Year, looking to turn pro.

Arizona State went 14-18 and did not reach the postseason in 2023-24, but head coach Bobby Hurley has reshuffled the roster through the transfer portal and with five-star big man Jayden Quaintance part of a highly rated incoming freshman class.

When did Arizona State and Grand Canyon last play in men’s basketball?

The Valley teams last played a two-game series across the Decembers of 2020 and 2021.

ASU came away with a 71-70 win at GCU in the first meeting. Then-Sun Devil guard Remy Martin hit a three with nine seconds left after ASU had blown an eight-point lead to fall behind in the final minute. GCU got 21 points, five assists and four steals from point guard Jovan Blacksher in that loss.

Arizona State pulled out a 67-62 win in Tempe the next year behind 14-point efforts from each of Kimani Lawrence and D.J. Horne. That spoiled a 20-point night from Antelopes guard Holland Woods, who had transferred from ASU to GCU and appeared for each team in the home-and-home series.

