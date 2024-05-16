Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Report: Arizona State, Grand Canyon men’s basketball teams to face off in 2024-25

May 16, 2024, 8:55 AM

Bobby Hurley of Arizona State...

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley, center, talks with his players during a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The men’s basketball squads for the Arizona State Sun Devils and Grand Canyon Antelopes will square off at Phoenix’s Footprint Center in the 2024-25 season, reports CollegeHoopsToday.net’s Jon Rothstein.

A date and time is not yet set and a formal announcement is coming, Rothstein adds.

It’s unclear which event the game could be part of. The Jerry Colangelo Classic and the Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series are both held at Footprint Center toward the end of the nonconference season.

RELATED STORIES

Grand Canyon under coach Bryce Drew is coming off a 30-5 season that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He will be reloading with Tyon Grant-Foster, the WAC Player of the Year, looking to turn pro.

Arizona State went 14-18 and did not reach the postseason in 2023-24, but head coach Bobby Hurley has reshuffled the roster through the transfer portal and with five-star big man Jayden Quaintance part of a highly rated incoming freshman class.

When did Arizona State and Grand Canyon last play in men’s basketball?

The Valley teams last played a two-game series across the Decembers of 2020 and 2021.

ASU came away with a 71-70 win at GCU in the first meeting. Then-Sun Devil guard Remy Martin hit a three with nine seconds left after ASU had blown an eight-point lead to fall behind in the final minute. GCU got 21 points, five assists and four steals from point guard Jovan Blacksher in that loss.

Arizona State pulled out a 67-62 win in Tempe the next year behind 14-point efforts from each of Kimani Lawrence and D.J. Horne. That spoiled a 20-point night from Antelopes guard Holland Woods, who had transferred from ASU to GCU and appeared for each team in the home-and-home series.

Arizona State Basketball

Arizona State is expected to name Executive Senior Associate AD and Chief Business Officer Graham R...

Arizona Sports

Reports: Arizona State expected to name Graham Rossini as athletic director

Arizona State is expected to name Executive Senior Associate AD and Chief Business Officer Graham Rossini as the new athletic director.

2 days ago

Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley...

Kevin Zimmerman

ASU’s Bobby Hurley, Kenny Dillingham have recruiting juice despite half-year without AD

Bobby Hurley and Kenny Dillingham have recruiting momentum despite Arizona State hitting the half-year mark without and athletic director.

2 days ago

Brandon Gardner...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State basketball lands USC transfer, former 4-star recruit Brandon Gardner

Brandon Gardner, who spent the 2023-24 season at USC, announced his commitment to Arizona State on Thursday. 

6 days ago

The NCAA logo is seen on the game ball during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tourname...

Associated Press

Paying college athletes appears closer than ever: How could it work, what stands in way?

A settlement being discussed in an antitrust lawsuit could cost billions and pave the way for a compensation model for college athletes.

10 days ago

Bobby Hurley claps during a game...

Arizona Sports

5-star big man Jayden Quaintance to sign with Arizona State

Recent Kentucky decommit Jayden Quaintance told ESPN that he will sign with the Arizona State Sun Devils in an impressive 2024 class.

17 days ago

BJ Freeman #10 of the Milwaukee Panthers shoots the ball during the first half of the game against ...

David Veenstra

Milwaukee’s leading scorer BJ Freeman commits to Arizona State

Milwaukee transfer BJ Freeman committed to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball on Saturday.

19 days ago

Report: Arizona State, Grand Canyon men’s basketball teams to face off in 2024-25