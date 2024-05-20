Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks-Dodgers preview: Pitching probables, hopefully fewer bees

May 20, 2024, 8:31 AM

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates his solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks head back to Chavez Ravine for the first time since their NLDS sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in October. Let’s hope the bees did not follow them west.

The D-backs walked off the Dodgers after the renowned bee delay at Chase Field to cap April, but Los Angeles won two of three games in the series.

Arizona avoided a series sweep with a 6-4 win over the Tigers on Sunday, while the Dodgers walked off the Reds courtesy of superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Los Angeles has gone through some roster turnover the past few days, optioning 2023 Rookie of the Year finalist James Outman after a poor start and placing veteran third baseman Max Muncy on the 10-day injured list (hamstring). Former D-backs top pitching prospect Anthony Banda is now on the roster.

The Dodgers are still chugging along, having won eight of nine series. They have the most runs, hits, home runs and best OPS in the National League.

The Diamondbacks have scored 13 runs in their last five games, although the execution was much improved on Sunday.

Perhaps a return to the scene of their postseason triumph will bring up some excitement.

“They’re the team that’s been running out in front of the NL West for 11 of the past 12 years, whatever it is, it’s a long run,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “I don’t want to say it is just another series, but it is and we know we got to be at our best otherwise we’re gonna probably get run over.”

Diamondbacks-Dodgers pitching probables

Monday: Arizona LHP Joe Mantiply (4.67 ERA) vs. Los Angeles RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3.21 ERA)

Tuesday: Arizona RHP Brandon Pfaadt (4.17 ERA) vs. Los Angeles RHP Gavin Stone (3.27 ERA)

Wednesday: Arizona RHP Ryne Nelson (7.06 ERA) vs. Los Angeles RHP Tyler Glasnow (2.90 ERA)

The D-backs will get a second look at Yamamoto, who threw six shutout innings at Chase Field on May 1. Glasnow was another premier offseason addition for the Dodgers who has not faced the D-backs since 2018.

Los Angeles will miss Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen and No. 2 Jordan Montgomery, although Pfaadt has been a stable force in the rotation with four straight quality starts.

Out of the bullpen, Mantiply will be the opener for Monday’s game, and Slade Cecconi will be available in relief.

Diamondbacks and Dodgers hitters to watch

Diamondbacks: Joc Pederson returns to his former home ballpark. With three right-handed starters for L.A., Pederson will have a major role. He picked up three hits on Sunday and leads Arizona with a .979 OPS this season.

Ketel Marte is riding an 18-game hitting streak with an opportunity to reach 20 games for the first time in his career in SoCal.

Dodgers: Ohtani leads the NL with 13 home runs this season, hitting six already in May.

Teoscar Hernandez has provided length to the lineup beyond its big four: Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. Hernandez has 11 home runs and is second on the team this month with 0.5 fWAR among position players.

What time are the Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers games?

Monday: 7:10 p.m. MST

Tuesday: 7:10 p.m. MST

Wednesday: 7:10 p.m. MST

All three games will air on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

What has made Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte’s hitting streak so unique?

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte ended one of Major League Baseball's rarest streaks in history. 

13 hours ago

Relief pitcher Joe Mantiply...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks rolling with an opener against Dodgers

The Diamondbacks will start Joe Mantiply as an opener against the Dodgers on Monday at Chavez Ravine, manager Torey Lovullo announced. 

15 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks prevent go-ahead, inside-the-park HR in win over Tigers

The Diamondbacks cut down a potential game-winning inside-the-park home run against the Tigers and avoided a series sweep.

15 hours ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks slides into third base with a first inning triple aga...

Damon Allred

Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll catches Tigers napping with breakaway triple

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll was aggressive in the lead-off spot against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

18 hours ago

Starter Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Rebuilding mounds and jawing dugouts: Diamondbacks drop another weird game to Tigers

The Diamondbacks fell to the Tigers in a game that had jawing from the dugouts and a disagreements on what the mound should feel like.

1 day ago

Geraldo Perdomo...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo a couple weeks from return, per Torey Lovullo

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gave the most clear timetable for shortstop Geraldo Perdomo's return yet.

2 days ago

