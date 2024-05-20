The Arizona Diamondbacks head back to Chavez Ravine for the first time since their NLDS sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in October. Let’s hope the bees did not follow them west.

The D-backs walked off the Dodgers after the renowned bee delay at Chase Field to cap April, but Los Angeles won two of three games in the series.

Arizona avoided a series sweep with a 6-4 win over the Tigers on Sunday, while the Dodgers walked off the Reds courtesy of superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Los Angeles has gone through some roster turnover the past few days, optioning 2023 Rookie of the Year finalist James Outman after a poor start and placing veteran third baseman Max Muncy on the 10-day injured list (hamstring). Former D-backs top pitching prospect Anthony Banda is now on the roster.

The Dodgers are still chugging along, having won eight of nine series. They have the most runs, hits, home runs and best OPS in the National League.

The Diamondbacks have scored 13 runs in their last five games, although the execution was much improved on Sunday.

Perhaps a return to the scene of their postseason triumph will bring up some excitement.

“They’re the team that’s been running out in front of the NL West for 11 of the past 12 years, whatever it is, it’s a long run,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “I don’t want to say it is just another series, but it is and we know we got to be at our best otherwise we’re gonna probably get run over.”

Diamondbacks-Dodgers pitching probables

Monday: Arizona LHP Joe Mantiply (4.67 ERA) vs. Los Angeles RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3.21 ERA)

Tuesday: Arizona RHP Brandon Pfaadt (4.17 ERA) vs. Los Angeles RHP Gavin Stone (3.27 ERA)

Wednesday: Arizona RHP Ryne Nelson (7.06 ERA) vs. Los Angeles RHP Tyler Glasnow (2.90 ERA)

The D-backs will get a second look at Yamamoto, who threw six shutout innings at Chase Field on May 1. Glasnow was another premier offseason addition for the Dodgers who has not faced the D-backs since 2018.

Los Angeles will miss Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen and No. 2 Jordan Montgomery, although Pfaadt has been a stable force in the rotation with four straight quality starts.

Out of the bullpen, Mantiply will be the opener for Monday’s game, and Slade Cecconi will be available in relief.

Diamondbacks and Dodgers hitters to watch

Diamondbacks: Joc Pederson returns to his former home ballpark. With three right-handed starters for L.A., Pederson will have a major role. He picked up three hits on Sunday and leads Arizona with a .979 OPS this season.

Ketel Marte is riding an 18-game hitting streak with an opportunity to reach 20 games for the first time in his career in SoCal.

Dodgers: Ohtani leads the NL with 13 home runs this season, hitting six already in May.

Teoscar Hernandez has provided length to the lineup beyond its big four: Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. Hernandez has 11 home runs and is second on the team this month with 0.5 fWAR among position players.

What time are the Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers games?

Monday: 7:10 p.m. MST

Tuesday: 7:10 p.m. MST

Wednesday: 7:10 p.m. MST

All three games will air on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

