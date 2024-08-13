The loss of the Pac-12 brought the loss of rivalries, but the Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins men’s basketball teams have a plan to keep theirs intact for most of the near future.

Arizona in its first season as a member of the Big 12 and UCLA, which is entering the Big Ten, finalized plans to play one another in three of the next four years. They will start this Dec. 14 at Footprint Center in Phoenix for the Naismith Hall of Series.

Tickets will go on sale at FootprintCenter.com on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

“We are happy to work alongside UCLA to keep this series on the schedule moving forward,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said in a release. “For decades, Arizona-UCLA games have meant so much to our players, coaches, and fans across the country. Icons in the game of basketball have made this rivalry into one of the best in college basketball, and we look forward to adding the next chapters in the years to come.”

They will play again in 2025-26 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena before a 2027-28 date in Los Angeles after skipping a meeting in 2026-27, according to Rothstein.

The Wildcats swept the basketball series last year, last playing on March 7 in Westwood with Arizona locking up the final Pac-12 regular season title with a win at Pauley Pavilion.

The schools are considered historically two of the strongest men’s hoops brands on the West Coast.

Arizona holds a 50-63 mark against UCLA in men’s basketball dating back to 1923.

