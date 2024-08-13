Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona, UCLA finalize men’s basketball series, tickets go on sale for 2024 meeting

Aug 13, 2024

Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd...

Head coach Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The loss of the Pac-12 brought the loss of rivalries, but the Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins men’s basketball teams have a plan to keep theirs intact for most of the near future.

Arizona in its first season as a member of the Big 12 and UCLA, which is entering the Big Ten, finalized plans to play one another in three of the next four years. They will start this Dec. 14 at Footprint Center in Phoenix for the Naismith Hall of Series.

Tickets will go on sale at FootprintCenter.com on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

“We are happy to work alongside UCLA to keep this series on the schedule moving forward,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said in a release. “For decades, Arizona-UCLA games have meant so much to our players, coaches, and fans across the country. Icons in the game of basketball have made this rivalry into one of the best in college basketball, and we look forward to adding the next chapters in the years to come.”

They will play again in 2025-26 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena before a 2027-28 date in Los Angeles after skipping a meeting in 2026-27, according to Rothstein.

