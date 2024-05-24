Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Desert Financial Arena renovations a priority for new ASU AD

May 24, 2024, 8:33 AM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


If there is one area of the new job that Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini is equipped to handle, it is overseeing potential renovations to Desert Financial Arena, the home of Sun Devils basketball since 1974.

The building is in serious need of updates. Rossini spent more than a decade working for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the special projects and fan experience department.

The question is if those renovations will happen. And if so, when.

While Rossini told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta that he cannot put a timeframe on when construction would begin or end, he added Arizona State is having “daily” conversations about what a refresh of the basketball arena might look like. ASU hopes that it can formalize plans sometime this summer, he added.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s looking at the entire gameday, the entire experience of watching basketball at that arena,” Rossini told Bickley & Marotta. “I get it. I’m 6-foot-5, I’ve sat in those seats. It’s uncomfortable. We need to make some adjustments there. I’m the first one to admit we can be better to accommodate our fans.”

Any physical movement to upgrade the Sun Devils’ basketball facility would be a long time coming.

In 2018, Arizona State University pursued a plan to build a joint project to renovate what was then called Wells Fargo Arena. A hockey venue was to be added to it.

Because of logistical issues and the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the school’s finances, ASU ultimately opted to create a separate arena for the hockey team, the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena. It hosted the Arizona Coyotes for the past two seasons as the NHL franchise sought a permanent home.

Regarding basketball, there has been little action since those plans changed.

Former Arizona State vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson said in 2022 that Desert Financial Arena was in “dire” need of upgrades.

And in 2023, Anderson, who left the position in mid-November, described the arena to azcentral as “tired.”

Arizona State operated the past six months without an athletic director, in part, to restructure how its athletic department operates in the larger structure of the university, ASU president Michael Crow told reporters on Thursday. Crow framed the changes as freeing the athletic department from debt and taking burdens off his new athletic director.

And now with Rossini’s hire official, he has urgency to get the lingering Desert Financial Arena upgrades moving.

“I’m the first one to say there’s a way for us to present our basketball product in a more modern fashion,” Rossini told Burns & Gambo on Thursday. “It’s got great bones, there are some attributes that we can bring out of it but we are very much mindful of the expectation of the fan in today’s day and age and what they want to see from a venue.”

“It needs to be comfortable, it needs to be easy to navigate, it needs to be entertaining. The sound system, the scoreboard, etc. are all areas that we’re looking at. How do we make those improvements that are fan-focused in their mind?”

Arizona State Basketball

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini on Burns & Gambo...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State ‘rapidly ascending’ to be more competitive with NIL

There's no doubt that Arizona State athletics has some catching up to do when it comes to competing in the NIL space.

1 day ago

New Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

New AD Graham Rossini makes up for inexperience with passion for Arizona State

New Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini is not going to lie to you. He's aware that his hiring comes across as a bit unorthodox.

1 day ago

Michael Crow, Arizona State University president...

Kevin Zimmerman

Graham Rossini’s fit made him Michael Crow’s only interview for Arizona State AD job

Arizona State University president Michael Crow said he considered other candidates but only interviewed Graham Rossini for the AD job.

2 days ago

Arizona State University athletic director Graham Rossini...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State names Graham Rossini as athletic director

Arizona State is expected to name Executive Senior Associate AD and Chief Business Officer Graham Rossini as the new athletic director.

2 days ago

Chip Hale...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Arizona baseball’s Chip Hale wins Pac-12 Coach of the Year

Arizona Wildcats baseball coach Chip Hale was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year for the 2024 season.

3 days ago

Bobby Hurley of Arizona State...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State, Grand Canyon basketball teams to face off in 2024-25

The Arizona State and Grand Canyon basketball teams will face off in the 2024-25 schedule at Phoenix's Footprint Center.

3 days ago

Desert Financial Arena renovations a priority for new ASU AD