Bronny James will work out for Suns ahead of 2024 NBA Draft, per report

May 24, 2024, 10:16 AM | Updated: 12:58 pm

Bronny James of the USC Trojans during a break in action on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, against the Ar...

Bronny James of the USC Trojans during a break in action on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, against the Arizona State Sun Devils. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns will hold a workout with USC prospect Bronny James before the 2024 NBA Draft, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania. James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James, has more than 10 workout invites but is “expected to only visit a few teams,” including Phoenix and Los Angeles.

Phoenix holds the No. 22 pick in the draft.

James projects as a developmental player. He is an athletic, high-IQ player who has the potential to add to his game with more offensive aggression as his skillset improves.

He is listed as 53rd on ESPN’s list of the 100 best players in the 2024 draft.

James recently took part in the NBA Draft Combine with mixed results. He measured in at 6-foot-1.5 without shoes and 210 pounds with a 6-foot-7.25 wingspan.

James participated in scrimmages, scoring four points on 2-of-8 shooting with four rebounds, two steals and three turnovers in his first outing.

In his second scrimmage session, he dropped 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting in 23 minutes.

How did Bronny James’ season at USC go before entrance in the 2024 NBA Draft?

James began the year sidelined after he collapsed during a practice session with the Trojans in July. It was determined he suffered cardiac arrest caused by a congenital heart defect.

A heart procedure and recovery allowed James, the oldest son of LeBron James, to debut by Dec. 10.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN previously that LeBron James’ status with the Los Angeles Lakers will not dictate where the younger James targets for a landing spot.

A four-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon High School, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for USC. He played mostly off the bench for USC.

Injuries on the Trojans saw James play a season-high 30 minutes in a Jan. 17 start against the Arizona Wildcats. He scored 11 points to go with five rebounds and six assists in that game but fell out of the rotation as USC got healthier toward the end of the season.

USC’s final game was a 70-49 loss to Arizona in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. James scored three points in 22 minutes off the bench.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” James wrote on Instagram. “I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

