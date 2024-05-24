PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo described Geraldo Perdomo as “extremely close” on Friday in his road back to a return.

Perdomo, the everyday shortstop for Arizona, only appeared in seven games this season before tearing the meniscus in his right knee.

“Jerry ran 80% today with a light jog which was great,” Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo. “Getting live at-bats, taking ground balls — he’s extremely close.”

Lovullo reinforced that it has been very good news recently for all the major injured D-backs, including starters Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez, plus center fielder Alek Thomas.

Kelly’s most recent MRI showed “significant healing” while Rodriguez’s throwing program began with him out at 60 feet. Thomas is also taking live at-bats at Salt River Field with some light jogging.

Kelly suffered a teres major strain in his right shoulder after making four starts this season. Rodriguez has not pitched yet this season. He strained his shoulder before the start of the season, and his progress has been notable enough to where Lovullo said pregame they have had to pull him back and make sure they are being cautious over the process.

Thomas strained his left hamstring at the beginning of April and suffered a setback earlier in May, requiring a PRP injection.

Arizona has been able to make due, entering Friday’s series with a 24-26 record despite the major losses. The contributions at shortstop, in particular, have been the most impactful to fill in. Spring training invite Kevin Newman is batting .276 over 35 games and 111 plate appearances with a .744 OPS.

Lovullo said pregame that Perdomo will continue to be the everyday shortstop upon his return despite Newman’s form and that he is going to have some conversations with Newman going forward once Perdomo’s timeline is cemented. The manager still wants to find a role on the ball club for Newman at that point and will locate the different types of opportunities.

