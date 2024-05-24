Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Geraldo Perdomo ‘extremely close’ in return, other D-backs progressing

May 24, 2024, 4:47 PM

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gets ready to make a play against the Colorado Rocki...

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gets ready to make a play against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on March 31, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo described Geraldo Perdomo as “extremely close” on Friday in his road back to a return.

Perdomo, the everyday shortstop for Arizona, only appeared in seven games this season before tearing the meniscus in his right knee.

“Jerry ran 80% today with a light jog which was great,” Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo. “Getting live at-bats, taking ground balls — he’s extremely close.”

RELATED STORIES

Lovullo reinforced that it has been very good news recently for all the major injured D-backs, including starters Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez, plus center fielder Alek Thomas.

Kelly’s most recent MRI showed “significant healing” while Rodriguez’s throwing program began with him out at 60 feet. Thomas is also taking live at-bats at Salt River Field with some light jogging.

Kelly suffered a teres major strain in his right shoulder after making four starts this season. Rodriguez has not pitched yet this season. He strained his shoulder before the start of the season, and his progress has been notable enough to where Lovullo said pregame they have had to pull him back and make sure they are being cautious over the process.

Thomas strained his left hamstring at the beginning of April and suffered a setback earlier in May, requiring a PRP injection.

Arizona has been able to make due, entering Friday’s series with a 24-26 record despite the major losses. The contributions at shortstop, in particular, have been the most impactful to fill in. Spring training invite Kevin Newman is batting .276 over 35 games and 111 plate appearances with a .744 OPS.

Lovullo said pregame that Perdomo will continue to be the everyday shortstop upon his return despite Newman’s form and that he is going to have some conversations with Newman going forward once Perdomo’s timeline is cemented. The manager still wants to find a role on the ball club for Newman at that point and will locate the different types of opportunities.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks are falling behind almost every series; Marlins’ Garrett throws shutout

PHOENIX —  The Arizona Diamondbacks have started nearly every series this season behind, falling to 3-14 in openers on Friday with a 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins. Miami left-hander Braxton Garrett threw a complete-game shutout at Chase Field, the first complete game against the D-backs since Walker Buehler of the Dodgers in April 2022. […]

28 minutes ago

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the Miami Marlins during the first inning o...

Kellan Olson

Ketel Marte’s hitting streak ends, D-backs fall to Marlins

The Diamondbacks had a surprising 3-0 loss to the Marlins on Friday that included Ketel Marte's 21-game hitting streak coming to an end.

2 hours ago

Paul Sewald...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Paul Sewald bringing Strikeouts 4 Kids charity initiative to Arizona

For every strikeout this season, Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald and his wife will donate to Child Crisis Arizona. 

5 hours ago

A car burns in the Dodgers Stadium parking lot on Wednesday, May 22, 2024....

Aaron Schmidt

Dodgers organist plays ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ as a car in stadium parking lot burns

Ahead of Wednesday’s National League West matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, fans in attendance witnessed a bizarre scene as a car burst into flames in the Dodger Stadium parking lot. Without hesitation, Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle channeled his inner Billy Joel, playing “We Didn’t Start the Fire” as the car […]

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Is Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll finally breaking out of his sophomore slump?

After Corbin Carroll's triple aided the Arizona Diamondbacks enroute to a 6-0 shutout and series win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Dan Bickley wonders if the outfielder could be breaking out of his early season slump.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts as he hits an RBI ground ball out in front of Wil...

Kellan Olson

Ketel Marte keeps hit streak going, D-backs beat Dodgers again

In a start to the Arizona Diamondbacks season that has been filled with offensive inconsistency, Ketel Marte is providing consistency.

2 days ago

Geraldo Perdomo ‘extremely close’ in return, other D-backs progressing