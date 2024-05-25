Close
PFF: Cardinals’ Zay Jones is a bounce-back candidate for the 2024 season

May 25, 2024, 10:12 AM

Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker names Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones as a bounce-back...

Zay Jones #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones joins a revamped receivers room with a chance to immediately help the team after signing a one-year deal.

Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker names Jones as the bounce-back candidate for the Cardinals, having him as a player to complement rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

It was difficult to find a Cardinals player who was good in prior years and struggled in 2023, largely because of the team’s youth. But Jones is probably as good a bet as any. With Jacksonville in 2022, he posted a career-best 82 catches for 823 yards, not to mention 1.47 yards per route run. However, 2023 proved more challenging, with Jones playing just 474 snaps and accruing 62 targets. Even though the Cardinals now boast superstar Marvin Harrison Jr., Jones could easily become the team’s WR2 and help work underneath to complement the rookie, especially as he gets acclimated early on.

How does Jones look in the wide receivers room?

General Manager Monti Ossenfort addressed the need at the position following Marquise Brown signing with the Kansas City Chiefs and Rondale Moore being traded to the Atlanta Falcons in both free agency and the draft with the signing of Jones and drafting Harrison with the No. 4 pick.

The Cardinals also signed former Tennessee Titans receiver Chris Moore to a one-year contract as they join second-year pro Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch along with tight end Trey McBride, who led the Cardinals in receiving in 2023, catching a franchise-record 81 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns.

In eight NFL seasons, Jones has 287 receptions for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns. He looks to bounce back from his 2023 season, where he missed eight games due to knee and hamstring injuries.

