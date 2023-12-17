GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride continues to find himself in the franchise record books in 2023.

With an 11-yard catch in the first quarter of Arizona’s Week 15 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, McBride set a new single season franchise record for receptions by a tight end with 57. He notched a 38-yard reception on the next play and helped set up an opening-drive touchdown by running back James Conner.

He surpasses both Zach Ertz (2021) and Jackie Smith (1967) on the leaderboard.

McBride is having a breakout season in Year 2. Entering play Sunday, the tight end paces the team in catches with 56 and receiving yards with 610. He’s tied for second behind wide receiver Hollywood Brown (four) in touchdowns with two.

McBride also became the first Cardinals tight end since 1989 (Robert Awalt) to reach the 100-yard mark in a game behind a 131-yard performance in a Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Setting the single season catch record for a Cardinals tight end isn’t the only milestone in reach on Sunday, either.

With 90 yards against the 49ers, McBride would join Smith (1966-68) as the only tight ends in Cardinals franchise history with at least 700 yards in a season.

Just based on his last three home games of 25 catches for 286 yards and a score in addition to his constantly improving rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray, it’s not out of the question by any means — even against a stout 49ers defense.

Even if McBride doesn’t reach that number on Sunday, he’s still got three tries at accumulating 90 yards this season.

Catch the rest of Cardinals-49ers over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

