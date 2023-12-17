Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Trey McBride sets Cardinals’ single season record for receptions by tight end

Dec 17, 2023, 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:19 pm

Trey McBride celebrates after a win...

Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride continues to find himself in the franchise record books in 2023.

With an 11-yard catch in the first quarter of Arizona’s Week 15 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, McBride set a new single season franchise record for receptions by a tight end with 57. He notched a 38-yard reception on the next play and helped set up an opening-drive touchdown by running back James Conner.

He surpasses both Zach Ertz (2021) and Jackie Smith (1967) on the leaderboard.

McBride is having a breakout season in Year 2. Entering play Sunday, the tight end paces the team in catches with 56 and receiving yards with 610. He’s tied for second behind wide receiver Hollywood Brown (four) in touchdowns with two.

RELATED STORIES

McBride also became the first Cardinals tight end since 1989 (Robert Awalt) to reach the 100-yard mark in a game behind a 131-yard performance in a Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Setting the single season catch record for a Cardinals tight end isn’t the only milestone in reach on Sunday, either.

With 90 yards against the 49ers, McBride would join Smith (1966-68) as the only tight ends in Cardinals franchise history with at least 700 yards in a season.

Just based on his last three home games of 25 catches for 286 yards and a score in addition to his constantly improving rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray, it’s not out of the question by any means — even against a stout 49ers defense.

Even if McBride doesn’t reach that number on Sunday, he’s still got three tries at accumulating 90 yards this season.

Catch the rest of Cardinals-49ers over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Cardinals Corner

Budda Baker during Week 12 practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Budda Baker officially active vs. 49ers in Week 15

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is good to go for Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.

5 hours ago

C.J. Stroud sacked by Solomon Thomas...

Tyler Drake

Texans heat index: Cardinals’ 2nd 1st-rounder trending up as Houston limps into Week 15

The Arizona Cardinals saw their second first-round pick in 2024 improve this past week following a Texans loss to the Jets.

2 days ago

Tyreke Smith talks with Jonathan Gannon at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals sign LB Tyreke Smith off Seahawks practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals signed linebacker Tyreke Smith off of the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on Friday.

2 days ago

Hollywood Brown makes a catch...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown day to day with heel issue, ‘in a good space mentally’

Despite a nagging heel injury, Hollywood Brown remains focused on helping out the Arizona Cardinals wherever he can.

3 days ago

Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon chat at rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

No game, no problem: Cardinals’ 2024 1st-round pick holds firm after bye

The bye week couldn't have gone much better for the Arizona Cardinals for a number of reasons, including NFL Draft order positioning.

4 days ago

Kyler Murray waves to fans during Week 13...

Tyler Drake

Petzing: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray proving he is a ‘franchise quarterback’

Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing didn't stop short when calling Kyler Murray a franchise quarterback on Tuesday.

5 days ago

Trey McBride sets Cardinals’ single season record for receptions by tight end