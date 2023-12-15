TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals signed linebacker Tyreke Smith off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on Friday.

He was seen chopping it up with head coach Jonathan Gannon and other Cardinals members during the open portion of Friday’s practice.

The plan is for Smith to get up to speed this week in hopes of hitting the practice field ahead of Arizona’s Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Smith comes to the desert after appearing in one game and recording a tackle, both NFL firsts, for the Seahawks in 2023.

#AZCardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon chops it up with new Arizona LB Tyreke Smith during practice on Friday. pic.twitter.com/UTHVgWb6mJ — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) December 15, 2023

The linebacker entered the league with Seattle as a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He didn’t see any playing time his rookie season, though, getting placed on injured reserve ahead of initial 53-man roster cuts.

Smith has a familiar face within the walls of the Cardinals training facility, having played with rookie offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. during their two seasons together at Ohio State (2020-21).

Smith will wear No. 50 as a Cardinal and joins an OLBs room that includes Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, Cameron Thomas, Jesse Luketa and rookie BJ Ojulari.

It’s been a group effort from the pass-rushing department, with Gardeck pacing the team with five sacks and Dimukeje (four), Ojulari (four) and Collins (3.5) not far behind.

