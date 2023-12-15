Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals sign LB Tyreke Smith off Seahawks practice squad

Dec 15, 2023, 12:04 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals signed linebacker Tyreke Smith off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on Friday.

He was seen chopping it up with head coach Jonathan Gannon and other Cardinals members during the open portion of Friday’s practice.

The plan is for Smith to get up to speed this week in hopes of hitting the practice field ahead of Arizona’s Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Smith comes to the desert after appearing in one game and recording a tackle, both NFL firsts, for the Seahawks in 2023.

RELATED STORIES

The linebacker entered the league with Seattle as a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He didn’t see any playing time his rookie season, though, getting placed on injured reserve ahead of initial 53-man roster cuts.

Smith has a familiar face within the walls of the Cardinals training facility, having played with rookie offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. during their two seasons together at Ohio State (2020-21).

Smith will wear No. 50 as a Cardinal and joins an OLBs room that includes Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, Cameron Thomas, Jesse Luketa and rookie BJ Ojulari.

It’s been a group effort from the pass-rushing department, with Gardeck pacing the team with five sacks and Dimukeje (four), Ojulari (four) and Collins (3.5) not far behind.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Ben Stille runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown warms up ahead of practice on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Victor Dimukeje runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Victor Dimukeje runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Dennis Gardeck runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Bobby Price runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Zaven Collins looks on during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals S Joey Blount looks on during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas runs through drills during practice on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Hollywood Brown makes a catch...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown day to day with heel issue, ‘in a good space mentally’

Despite a nagging heel injury, Hollywood Brown remains focused on helping out the Arizona Cardinals wherever he can.

20 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon chat at rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

No game, no problem: Cardinals’ 2024 1st-round pick holds firm after bye

The bye week couldn't have gone much better for the Arizona Cardinals for a number of reasons, including NFL Draft order positioning.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray waves to fans during Week 13...

Tyler Drake

Petzing: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray proving he is a ‘franchise quarterback’

Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing didn't stop short when calling Kyler Murray a franchise quarterback on Tuesday.

3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals back at practice post-bye week...

Tyler Drake

The final stretch: Cardinals get back to business post-bye week

The bye week has come and gone for the Arizona Cardinals. Now, it's time to get back to work with just four games left to play this season.

4 days ago

Monti Ossenfort looks on during practice...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals re-sign WR Jeff Smith to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed wide receiver Jeff Smith to the practice squad on Monday, the team announced.

4 days ago

Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals Corner podcast hands out the hardware during Arizona’s bye week

Just because Arizona is on a bye, doesn't mean the work stops over at Cardinals Corner, an Arizona Sports podcast.

5 days ago

Cardinals sign LB Tyreke Smith off Seahawks practice squad