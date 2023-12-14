Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

No game, no problem: Cardinals’ 2024 1st-round pick holds firm after bye

Dec 13, 2023, 5:00 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — The bye week couldn’t have gone much better for the Arizona Cardinals for a number of reasons.

The Cardinals got some much-needed time away to rest and recharge while also watching the stock of their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft harden that much more inside the top three.

Of the nine teams hanging right around Arizona in the draft order, only the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers walked away with losses last week.

Current Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft pick outlook

1. Carolina Panthers *owned by Chicago* (1-12)
2. New England Patriots (3-10)
3. Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
4. Washington Commanders (4-9)
5. Chicago Bears (5-8)
6. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
7. New York Jets (5-8)
8. New York Giants (5-8)
9. Tennessee Titans (5-8)
10. Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)

Congratulations to the Panthers! You are by far the worst team in the NFL.

Carolina doesn’t even get the reprieve of looking to the draft, either, as Chicago owns its first-round pick in 2024.

RELATED STORIES

It feels like a shoo-in that the Bears will hold with the top pick when April rolls around.

Beyond Bryce Young and Co., things get a little tighter.

With New England’s surprising win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Patriots are now all knotted up with the Cardinals record-wise at 3-10.

Thanks to a weaker strength of schedule (.525) — the metric used as the first tiebreaker for draft placement — Bill Belichick’s squad holds the higher pick over the Cardinals (.557).

And just based on the Patriots’ remaining schedule of the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, there’s a good chance New England sees little to no movement in the win column.

Arizona on the other hand doesn’t quite have a murderer’s row of opponents to end the year, with two tough matchups against the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles mixed in with winnable games against the Bears and a nosediving Seattle Seahawks team.

Games to watch in Week 15

Aside from the Cardinals’ tilt against the 49ers, there’s a handful of games to keep an eye on this weekend.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

It’s shaping up to be a battle of the backups in Sin City this week. This one could go either way.

If you are looking for someone to root for in this AFC West showdown, go with the Raiders, who sport a weaker strength of schedule (.498) compared to the Chargers (.525).

Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns

Don’t look now, but the Bears have won three of their past four games.

And with every win, Chicago drops another rung in the draft order. A weak strength of schedule (.466) has the Bears within the top five, but another win on top of some outside forces in other matchups could change things drastically.

The Bears will have their work cut out for them in Week 14 against a tough Cleveland squad looking to improve its playoff seeding.

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

A Titans win not only adds some separation between Tennessee and Arizona, it also helps the Cardinals’ second first-round pick, which the Texans shipped off on draft day to move back into the top three and nab Will Anderson Jr.

And if quarterback C.J. Stroud can’t get out of concussion protocol, a Titans W is realistic this week.

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins

Miami is coming off a tough loss and will be looking to really put a hurt on a New York team led by a rejuvenated Zach Wilson.

Much like the Bears, there could be a pretty big domino effect if the Jets can figure out a way to win.

New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Once viewed as a blowout waiting to happen, this seems like anything but despite how bad the Patriots have looked this season.

A big reason for that is how inconsistent Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been 13 games into the year.

Kansas City is shaky, but still a far better team than New England.

Get-right game incoming?

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints

If Tommy “cutlets” DeVito can lead the Giants to another win, New York might turn into a giant cannoli with a first language of Italian.

A victory would also mean a drop outside of the top 10.

The Saints haven’t been much better than the Giants this season, so a New York W is very realistic this week.

Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Rams

The Commanders were the only other team on a bye last week and remain right behind the Cardinals at No. 4 overall.

The Rams have been middle of the road this year but strung together three straight wins before losing in overtime to the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens.

Los Angeles needs a lot of help this offseason but should have enough firepower to keep Sam Howell and Co. at bay.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CBs Marco Wilson and Kei'Trel Clark battle for the football during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB William Hooper runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals P Blake Gillikin punts the football during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Kyler Murray waves to fans during Week 13...

Tyler Drake

Petzing: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray proving he is a ‘franchise quarterback’

Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing didn't stop short when calling Kyler Murray a franchise quarterback on Tuesday.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals back at practice post-bye week...

Tyler Drake

The final stretch: Cardinals get back to business post-bye week

The bye week has come and gone for the Arizona Cardinals. Now, it's time to get back to work with just four games left to play this season.

2 days ago

Monti Ossenfort looks on during practice...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals re-sign WR Jeff Smith to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed wide receiver Jeff Smith to the practice squad on Monday, the team announced.

2 days ago

Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals Corner podcast hands out the hardware during Arizona’s bye week

Just because Arizona is on a bye, doesn't mean the work stops over at Cardinals Corner, an Arizona Sports podcast.

3 days ago

Nico Collins celebrates in Week 13...

Tyler Drake

Texans heat index: Tracking the Cardinals’ other 1st-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans took home another win last week and negatively impacted the order of the Cardinals' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

6 days ago

Cardinals celebrate in Pittsburgh...

Tyler Drake

Victory over Steelers a blueprint for Arizona Cardinals to follow

The Steelers have been a model of consistency for quite some time. On Sunday, though, it was the Cardinals looking like the complete team.

8 days ago

No game, no problem: Cardinals’ 2024 1st-round pick holds firm after bye