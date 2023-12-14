Close
Cardinals S Budda Baker named finalist for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 14, 2023, 8:47 AM

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals and Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams talk afte...

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals and Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams talk after Los Angeles' 37-14 win at State Farm Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was named one of eight finalists for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award on Thursday.

While this is the fourth year in a row that Baker, a five-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, has been the Cardinals’ nominee for the award, this is the first time that he is a finalist.

Each season, the award is given to the NFL player who best exhibits sportsmanship on the field while respecting the game and his opponents. Last year, former Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell won the award as a Baltimore Raven.

In 2014, Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald won the inaugural award. The award was developed as a way to honor the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers Art Rooney Sr.

“I have enjoyed the process of learning about the men that have been nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award,” Fitzgerald said in a press release Thursday. “Each nominee has displayed the character of Mr. Rooney’s legacy. The award represents teamwork, competitiveness, hard work and integrity, while on the field.”

The other finalists announced Thursday include Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack, New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

After a vote by current NFL players, the winner of the award will be announced as part of the “NFL Honors” ceremony on Feb. 8 leading up to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The winner will also be awarded a trophy and a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

