Arizona Cardinals open practice window for CB Bobby Price
Dec 13, 2023, 1:05 PM
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price was designated to return from the injured reserve on Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to practice before he must be activated to the 53-man roster.
The 6-foot-4 Price, who was recovering from a quadriceps injury, has appeared in four games for Arizona this year, making four special teams tackles and adding a fumble recovery.
He has only appeared on special teams but has 91 snaps for Arizona in 2023.
The 25-year-old has 26 games of NFL experience with two starts for the Detroit Lions in 2021.
Five cornerbacks are on the current active roster: Marco Wilson, Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas V, Antonio Hamilton and Kei’Trel Clark.