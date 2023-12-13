Close
Arizona Cardinals open practice window for CB Bobby Price

Dec 13, 2023, 1:05 PM

Bobby Price at practice...

Arizona Cardinals CB Bobby Price runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price was designated to return from the injured reserve on Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to practice before he must be activated to the 53-man roster.

The 6-foot-4 Price, who was recovering from a quadriceps injury, has appeared in four games for Arizona this year, making four special teams tackles and adding a fumble recovery.

He has only appeared on special teams but has 91 snaps for Arizona in 2023.

The 25-year-old has 26 games of NFL experience with two starts for the Detroit Lions in 2021.

Five cornerbacks are on the current active roster: Marco Wilson, Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas V, Antonio Hamilton and Kei’Trel Clark.

