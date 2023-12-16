Close
Cardinals activate OL Elijah Wilkinson from injured reserve

Dec 16, 2023, 4:10 PM

Offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #65 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the NFL game at Stat...

Offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #65 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals activated offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson from the injured reserve/designated to return list on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Glendale.

Wilkinson started the first six games of the season at left guard but was placed on IR on Oct. 28 with a neck injury.

Trystan Colon, Dennis Daley and Carter O’Donnell all started at left guard during Wilkinson’s absence.

Wilkinson was placed on reserve before Arizona’s Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens but was also inactive in the Cardinals’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks the week prior.

Arizona designated Wilkinson to return on Nov. 29. The Cardinals then had a 21-day practice window to activate him or they had to lose him for the rest of the year.

Wilkinson went undrafted out of the University of Massachusetts in 2017 but signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

After spending 2021 with the Bears, Wilkinson signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in 2022 and started the first seven games before he was placed on IR last November with a knee injury.

He signed with the Cardinals in April and was named the starting left guard to begin this season.

