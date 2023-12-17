GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is good to go for Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Baker entered the matchup as questionable after popping up on the injury report earlier in the day with an illness.

Despite the designation, Baker posted, “Adversity!!!” on social media, signaling his availability.

Also active for the Cardinals are wide receivers Michael Wilson and Hollywood Brown, linebacker Krys Barnes, punter Blake Gillikin, tight end Geoff Swaim and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson.

Getting the pair of wideouts is a big boost for quarterback Kyler Murray and the offense against one of the toughest defenses in the league.

Wilson returns to the fold after missing four of the past five games with a shoulder issue.

Meanwhile, Brown has appeared in every game this season but has been dealing with a lingering heel issue suffered a few weeks back.

Not suiting up for Arizona on Sunday are safety Qwauntrezz Knight, linebacker Tyreke Smith, offensive linemen Carter O’Donnell and Dennis Daley and tight end Blake Whiteheart.

As for the 49ers, quarterback Brandon Allen, running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Oren Burks, tight end Ross Dwelley, offensive lineman Spencer Burford and defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave are inactive.

Cardinals-49ers kicks off at 2:05 p.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

