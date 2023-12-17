Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals’ Budda Baker officially active vs. 49ers in Week 15

Dec 17, 2023, 12:50 PM

Budda Baker during Week 12 practice...

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker warms up ahead of practice on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is good to go for Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Baker entered the matchup as questionable after popping up on the injury report earlier in the day with an illness.

Despite the designation, Baker posted, “Adversity!!!” on social media, signaling his availability.

Also active for the Cardinals are wide receivers Michael Wilson and Hollywood Brown, linebacker Krys Barnes, punter Blake Gillikin, tight end Geoff Swaim and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson.

RELATED STORIES

Getting the pair of wideouts is a big boost for quarterback Kyler Murray and the offense against one of the toughest defenses in the league.

Wilson returns to the fold after missing four of the past five games with a shoulder issue.

Meanwhile, Brown has appeared in every game this season but has been dealing with a lingering heel issue suffered a few weeks back.

Not suiting up for Arizona on Sunday are safety Qwauntrezz Knight, linebacker Tyreke Smith, offensive linemen Carter O’Donnell and Dennis Daley and tight end Blake Whiteheart.

As for the 49ers, quarterback Brandon Allen, running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Oren Burks, tight end Ross Dwelley, offensive lineman Spencer Burford and defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave are inactive.

Cardinals-49ers kicks off at 2:05 p.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Cardinals Corner

Trey McBride celebrates after a win...

Tyler Drake

Trey McBride sets Cardinals’ single season record for receptions by tight end

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride set a new franchise record for catches in a single season with a first-quarter grab on Sunday.

2 hours ago

C.J. Stroud sacked by Solomon Thomas...

Tyler Drake

Texans heat index: Cardinals’ 2nd 1st-rounder trending up as Houston limps into Week 15

The Arizona Cardinals saw their second first-round pick in 2024 improve this past week following a Texans loss to the Jets.

2 days ago

Tyreke Smith talks with Jonathan Gannon at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals sign LB Tyreke Smith off Seahawks practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals signed linebacker Tyreke Smith off of the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on Friday.

2 days ago

Hollywood Brown makes a catch...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown day to day with heel issue, ‘in a good space mentally’

Despite a nagging heel injury, Hollywood Brown remains focused on helping out the Arizona Cardinals wherever he can.

3 days ago

Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon chat at rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

No game, no problem: Cardinals’ 2024 1st-round pick holds firm after bye

The bye week couldn't have gone much better for the Arizona Cardinals for a number of reasons, including NFL Draft order positioning.

4 days ago

Kyler Murray waves to fans during Week 13...

Tyler Drake

Petzing: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray proving he is a ‘franchise quarterback’

Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing didn't stop short when calling Kyler Murray a franchise quarterback on Tuesday.

5 days ago

Cardinals’ Budda Baker officially active vs. 49ers in Week 15