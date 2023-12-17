Close
Cardinals safety Budda Baker questionable vs. 49ers with illness

Dec 17, 2023, 9:49 AM | Updated: 9:50 am

Budda Baker...

Budda Baker is questionable for Week 15 vs. 49ers with an illness. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (illness) was added to the team’s injury report Sunday morning and is questionable for the Week 15 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced.

If Baker does miss the game, which kicks off at 2:05 p.m., it will be his first missed game since the Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Including his Week 1 game and every matchup since returning, Baker has played all of the defensive snaps.

In every game but one since returning, he recorded at least six tackles and as many as 10 tackles twice. He has added three tackles for loss over that span as well.

Earlier this week, Baker was named one of eight finalists for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, and he continues to be one of the front-facing leaders on a Cardinals team working to reset the culture in year one under head coach Jonathan Gannon.

If he is again named to the Pro Bowl this season, it will be his sixth appearance in seven NFL seasons. He also has two First Team All-Pro appearances and one Second Team appearance. In 2019, he led the league with 104 solo tackles.

Catch the action between the Cardinals (3-10) and 49ers (10-3) at 2:05 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

