Cardinals-49ers injury report: Michael Wilson limited, Kyler Murray full with thumb issue

Dec 13, 2023, 5:14 PM | Updated: 5:21 pm

Michael Wilson...

Michael Wilson #14 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates a third quarter touchdown reception against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals returned to the practice field on Wednesday after the bye week, but the injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 15 game against the San Francisco 49ers remained full.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel) and tight end Geoff Swaim (back) were the only two nonparticipants on the 13-man list, though. Wide receiver Michael Wilson was limited with a neck issue after he had not practiced since Week 11 ahead of Arizona’s game against the Houston Texans. The rookie had 435 receiving yards over the first nine games of his career and would provide another weapon on Sunday.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. was also limited with a groin injury. Hamilton missed the last two games.

RELATED STORIES

Quarterback Kyler Murray showed up on the report with a thumb issue, but it did not limit his participation on Wednesday.

The 49ers are not coming off a bye week having defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-16 last Sunday.

Longtime starting defensive lineman Arik Armstead was not active for the win, and he remained out of practice Wednesday with a foot/knee injury designation. He was one of five 49ers defensive starters off the practice field along with linebacker Dre Greenlaw and nose tackle Javon Hargrave.

Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Marquise Brown WR Heel DNP
Antonio Hamilton CB Groin Limited
Geoff Swaim TE Back DNP
Starling Thomas V CB Ankle Limited
Jalen Thompson S Toe Limited
Michael Wilson WR Neck Limited
Krys Barnes LB Ribs Limited
Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited
Elijah Wilkinson OLB Neck Limited
Emari Demercado RB Neck Limited
Blake Gillikin P Back Limited
Bobby Price CB Quadricep Limited
Kyler Murray QB Thumb Full

San Francisco 49ers

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Arik Armstead DE Foot/Knee DNP
Spencer Burford G Knee DNP
Oren Burks LB Knee DNP
Ross Dwelley TE Ankle DNP
Dre Greenlaw LB Hip/Ankle DNP
Javon Hargrave NT Hamstring DNP
Ambry Thomas CB Non-Injury Related DNP
Charvarius Ward CB Groin DNP
Trent Williams OT Non-Injury Related DNP
Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Limited
Darrell Luter Jr. CB Hamstring Full

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon chat at rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

No game, no problem: Cardinals’ 2024 1st-round pick holds firm after bye

The bye week couldn't have gone much better for the Arizona Cardinals for a number of reasons, including NFL Draft order positioning.

21 minutes ago

Bobby Price at practice...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals open practice window for CB Bobby Price

Arizona Cardinals special teamer and cornerback Bobby Price was designated to return from the injured reserve on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Andre Baccellia...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals re-sign Andre Baccellia to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday they have re-signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the practice squad.

1 day ago

Kyler Murray waves to fans during Week 13...

Tyler Drake

Petzing: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray proving he is a ‘franchise quarterback’

Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing didn't stop short when calling Kyler Murray a franchise quarterback on Tuesday.

1 day ago

Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison Jr., Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr....

Kevin Zimmerman

This NFL mock draft has Cardinals taking Marvin Harrison Jr. to break up run of QBs

Matt Miller's 2024 NFL mock draft has the Arizona Cardinals taking Marvin Harrison Jr. amid a quarterback run ending with Jayden Daniels.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals back at practice post-bye week...

Tyler Drake

The final stretch: Cardinals get back to business post-bye week

The bye week has come and gone for the Arizona Cardinals. Now, it's time to get back to work with just four games left to play this season.

2 days ago

