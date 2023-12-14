The Arizona Cardinals returned to the practice field on Wednesday after the bye week, but the injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 15 game against the San Francisco 49ers remained full.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel) and tight end Geoff Swaim (back) were the only two nonparticipants on the 13-man list, though. Wide receiver Michael Wilson was limited with a neck issue after he had not practiced since Week 11 ahead of Arizona’s game against the Houston Texans. The rookie had 435 receiving yards over the first nine games of his career and would provide another weapon on Sunday.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. was also limited with a groin injury. Hamilton missed the last two games.

Quarterback Kyler Murray showed up on the report with a thumb issue, but it did not limit his participation on Wednesday.

The 49ers are not coming off a bye week having defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-16 last Sunday.

Longtime starting defensive lineman Arik Armstead was not active for the win, and he remained out of practice Wednesday with a foot/knee injury designation. He was one of five 49ers defensive starters off the practice field along with linebacker Dre Greenlaw and nose tackle Javon Hargrave.

Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Marquise Brown WR Heel DNP — — — Antonio Hamilton CB Groin Limited — — — Geoff Swaim TE Back DNP — — — Starling Thomas V CB Ankle Limited — — — Jalen Thompson S Toe Limited — — — Michael Wilson WR Neck Limited — — — Krys Barnes LB Ribs Limited — — — Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited — — — Elijah Wilkinson OLB Neck Limited — — — Emari Demercado RB Neck Limited — — — Blake Gillikin P Back Limited — — — Bobby Price CB Quadricep Limited — — — Kyler Murray QB Thumb Full — — —

San Francisco 49ers

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Arik Armstead DE Foot/Knee DNP — — — Spencer Burford G Knee DNP — — — Oren Burks LB Knee DNP — — — Ross Dwelley TE Ankle DNP — — — Dre Greenlaw LB Hip/Ankle DNP — — — Javon Hargrave NT Hamstring DNP — — — Ambry Thomas CB Non-Injury Related DNP — — — Charvarius Ward CB Groin DNP — — — Trent Williams OT Non-Injury Related DNP — — — Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Limited — — — Darrell Luter Jr. CB Hamstring Full — — —

