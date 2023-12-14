Cardinals-49ers injury report: Michael Wilson limited, Kyler Murray full with thumb issue
The Arizona Cardinals returned to the practice field on Wednesday after the bye week, but the injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 15 game against the San Francisco 49ers remained full.
Wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel) and tight end Geoff Swaim (back) were the only two nonparticipants on the 13-man list, though. Wide receiver Michael Wilson was limited with a neck issue after he had not practiced since Week 11 ahead of Arizona’s game against the Houston Texans. The rookie had 435 receiving yards over the first nine games of his career and would provide another weapon on Sunday.
Cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. was also limited with a groin injury. Hamilton missed the last two games.
Quarterback Kyler Murray showed up on the report with a thumb issue, but it did not limit his participation on Wednesday.
The 49ers are not coming off a bye week having defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-16 last Sunday.
Longtime starting defensive lineman Arik Armstead was not active for the win, and he remained out of practice Wednesday with a foot/knee injury designation. He was one of five 49ers defensive starters off the practice field along with linebacker Dre Greenlaw and nose tackle Javon Hargrave.
Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Heel
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Geoff Swaim
|TE
|Back
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Starling Thomas V
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Toe
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Neck
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|Ribs
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Elijah Wilkinson
|OLB
|Neck
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|Neck
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Blake Gillikin
|P
|Back
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Bobby Price
|CB
|Quadricep
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Thumb
|Full
|—
|—
|—
San Francisco 49ers
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Arik Armstead
|DE
|Foot/Knee
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Spencer Burford
|G
|Knee
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Oren Burks
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Ross Dwelley
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Hip/Ankle
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Javon Hargrave
|NT
|Hamstring
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Non-Injury Related
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Charvarius Ward
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Trent Williams
|OT
|Non-Injury Related
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Knee
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full
|—
|—
|—