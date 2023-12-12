Cardinals re-sign Andre Baccellia to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday they have re-signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the practice squad.

The 5-foot-10 former Washington Husky has suited up in five games this season but is yet to be targeted. His last appearance was in the Cardinals’ last game, a 24-10 win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

This is the fourth time this season that Baccellia has been signed to the practice squad. He’s spent time on the active roster on two different occasions.

During the preseason, Baccellia played in two games, totaling 77 yards on five catches and nine targets. His longest reception went for 21 yards.

In a corresponding move, the club released cornerback William Hooper, who has not seen the field this season but spent about three weeks on the practice squad.

