Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals re-sign Andre Baccellia to practice squad

Dec 12, 2023, 3:52 PM

Andre Baccellia...

Andre Baccellia signed to the Cardinals' practice squad again. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday they have re-signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the practice squad.

The 5-foot-10 former Washington Husky has suited up in five games this season but is yet to be targeted. His last appearance was in the Cardinals’ last game, a 24-10 win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

This is the fourth time this season that Baccellia has been signed to the practice squad. He’s spent time on the active roster on two different occasions.

RELATED STORIES

During the preseason, Baccellia played in two games, totaling 77 yards on five catches and nine targets. His longest reception went for 21 yards.

In a corresponding move, the club released cornerback William Hooper, who has not seen the field this season but spent about three weeks on the practice squad.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray waves to fans during Week 13...

Tyler Drake

Petzing: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray proving he is a ‘franchise quarterback’

Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing didn't stop short when calling Kyler Murray a franchise quarterback on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison Jr., Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr....

Kevin Zimmerman

This NFL mock draft has Cardinals taking Marvin Harrison Jr. to break up run of QBs

Matt Miller's 2024 NFL mock draft has the Arizona Cardinals taking Marvin Harrison Jr. amid a quarterback run ending with Jayden Daniels.

9 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals back at practice post-bye week...

Tyler Drake

The final stretch: Cardinals get back to business post-bye week

The bye week has come and gone for the Arizona Cardinals. Now, it's time to get back to work with just four games left to play this season.

1 day ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Why the weeks ahead could be most critical for Arizona Cardinals’ evaluation of QB Kyler Murray

With the Arizona Cardinals coming off their bye week, Ron Wolfley and Luke Lapinski dive into why the remainder of the schedule may be the most critical time for quarterback Kyler Murray and his future with the franchise. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Presented By

1 day ago

Monti Ossenfort looks on during practice...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals re-sign WR Jeff Smith to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed wide receiver Jeff Smith to the practice squad on Monday, the team announced.

1 day ago

C.J. Stroud...

Associated Press

Texans QB C.J. Stroud pulled in concussion protocol after loss to Jets

C.J. Stroud is in the concussion protocol after injuring his head in the final minutes of the Texans’ 30-6 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

2 days ago

Cardinals re-sign Andre Baccellia to practice squad