Arizona Cardinals re-sign WR Jeff Smith to practice squad

Dec 11, 2023, 12:15 PM

Monti Ossenfort looks on during practice...

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort looks on during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals re-signed wide receiver Jeff Smith to the practice squad on Monday, the team announced.

Smith was released with an injury settlement on Nov. 2 after originally signing with the team’s practice squad in September.

The wideout out of Boston College entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the New York Jets in 2019. In four seasons with New York, Smith appeared in 36 games (seven starts), recording 34 catches for 426 yards.

This past March, Smith signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants but was later waived in August before being released with an injury settlement soon after.

Smith joins Daniel Arias, Dan Chisena and Kaden Davis as practice squad pass catchers.

Depending on Hollywood Brown’s and Michael Wilson’s injury statuses, at least one of the four could work their way onto the active roster this Sunday.

Brown exited Arizona’s Week 13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a heel injury and did not return.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said ahead of the team’s bonus day of practice on Monday that the wide receiver was feeling better than he had the last couple of weeks.

Brown, however, was a nonparticipant during the open portion of practice to start the week. The same can’t be said for Wilson, who was back practicing after missing four games with a shoulder issue.

Despite lingering nicks and inconsistent play, Brown still sits first in receiving touchdowns (four) and trails only tight end Trey McBride in receptions (51) and receiving yards (574) through 13 games.

Wilson is third on the team in receptions (28) and yards (435). The rookie is tied with McBride in touchdowns (two).

