Ohio State wide receiver and Heisman Trophy finalist Marvin Harrison Jr. said on Thursday he is undecided on his future regarding the NFL Draft, according to multiple reports. Harrison is considered the top non-quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft, a player mocked to the Arizona Cardinals by ESPN and The Athletic.

In a media availability before Saturday’s Heisman Trophy award presentation in New York, he told reporters the door is open to return to Ohio State and forgo the draft for another season. He cited wanting to beat Michigan and earning the Big Ten title as motivating factors to run it back in Columbus.

The junior and son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons produced 67 catches for 1,237 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Harrison is a 6-foot-4 target with excellent route-running skills and hands. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said Harrison reminded him of Larry Fitzgerald.

Harrison is a Biletnikoff Award finalist with LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze, who are both also projected first-round picks.

His decision will be something to watch for teams picking near the top of the draft or wanting to trade up for a potential generational offensive weapon.

If the season ended after 13 weeks, the Cardinals would own the Nos. 3 and 18 picks, the latter from the Houston Texans.

The Cardinals have receivers Zach Pascal, Rondale Moore and Michael Wilson under contract for 2024 with Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch hitting free agency.

If Arizona finishes with a top two or three pick, it will have a decision to make with quarterback Kyler Murray, but if Murray is the guy going forward, adding someone like Harrison to boost the offense would be quite the option.

Ohio State will play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 against Missouri, and Harrison has not announced whether he will play or not.

