Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals take receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in new ESPN mock draft roundtable

Nov 26, 2023, 6:55 AM

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have won their way out of a top-two spot in the 2024 NFL Draft. For now, at least.

That’s OK, because the consensus top-two projected to go in many mock drafts are two quarterbacks: USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. The Cardinals are currently auditioning a potential franchise quarterback already, so the need to draft one isn’t as pressing as it may be for other teams such as the New York Giants or New England Patriots.

Instead, an ESPN model — FPI projections through week 10 — listed Arizona at third overall in a new mock draft, which served as a roundtable debating the top 10 picks.

Analysts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates mulled over potential choices throughout the mock, but there was only one choice to make for Arizona: Marvin Harrison Jr., a 6-foot-4 205-pound receiver from Ohio State.

Yates: “… Beyond filling a need, we’re talking about a rare prospect. Harrison has a 6-foot-4 frame, runs buttery smooth routes and displays stick ’em hands. There are no holes in his game, and no player has a clearer chance of developing into a Pro Bowler in this class than him.”

Reid: “I can’t say enough positive things about Harrison. He’s a big receiver … but has the movement skills of a small wideout. His ability to sink his hips and redirect allows him to run every branch in the route tree, and he can make catches outside his frame with ease. … Simply put, Harrison is special and one of the best receiver prospects that we have seen this century. I would be shocked if he isn’t the first non-QB selected.”

Miller: “Harrison is definitely the pick. We’re talking about an all-world receiver prospect with the traits to be great at the next level. I see a smoother version of A.J. Green.”

If the Cardinals, or any team for that matter, select Harrison as high as third, he would become just the third receiver (Braylon Edwards, 2005; and Calvin Johnson, 2007) since Larry Fitzgerald in 2004 to be drafted in the top three.

RELATED STORIES

But because Kyler Murray wasn’t a Monti Ossenfort draft pick — and a bit because of his lackluster Week 11 performance vs. Houston — quarterback may still be a consideration for the Cardinals come April. ESPN’s panel suggested Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders in that case with the caveat that Sanders may hold off on the NFL for another year.

Miller added that trading Murray would count $46.2 million against the cap in 2024, which wouldn’t be ideal for Arizona.

Much more ideal would be pairing the big-money quarterback with an all-time level receiving prospect, who’s on track to finish the season as a Heisman finalist for a College Football Playoff team.

 

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Head coach Jonathan Gannon...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals elevate DL Phil Hoskins, CB Divaad Wilson from practice squad for Rams game

The Cardinals used their standard practice squad elevations on defensive lineman Phil Hoskins and cornerback Divaad Wilson.

19 hours ago

Josh Woods and Krys Barnes chat during practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals confident Josh Woods, Krys Barnes can carry load in White’s absence

While losing Kyzir White is tough, the Cardinals are confident Josh Woods and Krys Barnes can provide a smooth transition defensively.

23 hours ago

Jalen Thompson (Alex Weiner/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Rams injury report: S Jalen Thompson listed as questionable

The Cardinals and Rams are dealing with banged up wide receivers rooms ahead of their matchup on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. 

1 day ago

Michael Wilson catches a pass...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson out vs. Rams with shoulder issue

The Arizona Cardinals will be without wide receiver Michael Wilson when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

2 days ago

Trey McBride lends a helping hand at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale...

Tyler Drake

Turkey time! Trey McBride serves up Thanksgiving meals at Scottsdale Boys & Girls

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride dove headfirst into the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale's 16th annual Thanksgiving meal for teens.

3 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks...

Kevin Zimmerman

5 things Arizona sports fans can be thankful for in 2023

We hope the vibes at your Thanksgiving table, big or small, are good ones. The vibes out there in the Arizona sports universe? Pretty good.

3 days ago

Cardinals take receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in new ESPN mock draft roundtable