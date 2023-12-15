Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals-49ers expected to play with open roof Sunday at State Farm Stadium

Dec 15, 2023, 4:44 PM

State Farm Stadium...

The Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals play at State Farm Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The roof is expected to be open at State Farm Stadium for Sunday’s NFC West matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers.

Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m. and the Cardinals encourage fans to dress accordingly. The weather.com forecast suggests sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-low 70s during the game.

The Cardinals played the Los Angeles Rams with the roof open on Nov. 26.

Sunday is Arizona’s final home game until the season finale on Jan. 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.

In between are a pair of road games at the Chicago Bears on Dec. 24 and the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 31.

The Cardinals are 2-4 at home this season with victories over the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 35-16 in Week 4 in Santa Clara, but that was with Josh Dobbs starting at quarterback for Arizona instead of Kyler Murray.

Where to watch Cardinals-49ers

Sunday’s television broadcast will be provided by CBS, while the game can be heard on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Cardinals

