Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray claps back at Brice Butler for former WR’s criticism

May 28, 2024, 6:54 PM

Kyler Murray looks on...

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

The chatter never stops when it comes to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Even though his leadership and maturity have taken centerstage this offseason — from his group trips with teammates to running back James Conner’s glowing sign — someone’s still going to have something to say.

This time around, the culprit is former NFL wide receiver Brice Butler, who on the Caps Off Podcast (WARNING: Explicit audio) ranked Murray last due to his leadership in a ranking of the past 10 quarterbacks who were drafted No. 1 overall.

Butler added more fuel to the fiery discussion, confirming he had “boots on the ground,” a reference to his short offseason stint with the team in 2018 — you know, when Murray was still in college.

Well on Friday, Murray got the last laugh.

“Helluva take from a great receiver. Add this bum to the list of (expletives) with amnesia,” Murray said in a reply to the video on Instagram. “Stay over there, (Brice Butler).”

RELATED STORIES

Former Cardinals pass rusher and free agent Markus Golden, who actually played with Murray, also dropped in on the clapback.

“He’s been maturing and becoming a great leader,” Golden said. “I believe in K1.”

If there was ever a worse time to say Murray isn’t a leader, it’s right now.

Since the new regime of head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort have taken over, Murray has taken noticeable steps forward on and off the field.

This offseason he was seen out with his teammates at sporting events and apparently either lives at the training facility or just doesn’t sleep.

Kyler Murray: 1
Brice Butler: Oof

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort looks on during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals pass rusher BJ Ojulari runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier looks on during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Myles Murphy looks on during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Zaven Collins and DC Nick Rallis work one-on-one during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones speaks with reporters during the first day of OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Haboob

LeBron James and Bronny James...

Haboob Blog

Somebody who owns LeBron.com is teasing LeBron James to the Suns

Someone is toying with the emotions of fans considering the possibility of the Phoenix Suns drafting Bronny James and signing LeBron.

9 hours ago

A car burns in the Dodgers Stadium parking lot on Wednesday, May 22, 2024....

Aaron Schmidt

Dodgers organist plays ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ as a car in stadium parking lot burns

Ahead of Wednesday’s National League West matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, fans in attendance witnessed a bizarre scene as a car burst into flames in the Dodger Stadium parking lot. Without hesitation, Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle channeled his inner Billy Joel, playing “We Didn’t Start the Fire” as the car […]

5 days ago

Follow @AZSports...

Haboob Blog

NFL teams continue trend of amusing, creative schedule release videos

Lots of teams across the National Football League continued to meet the standard set on schedule release day.

13 days ago

(Seattle Mariners/X screenshot)...

Haboob Blog

Airborne meats are making their mark across Major League Baseball

Hijinks around Major League Baseball and the meats within have never been more unusual, many of which have been airborne.

15 days ago

Tip Reiman speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

Throwing pots: Cardinals rookie mauler Tip Reiman an artist at heart

For Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman, his time spent away from the field includes a hobby that is about the furthest thing from violent.

16 days ago

Jonathan Gannon comments on Kyler Murray and James Conner hoop skills at a Oklahoma City Thunder-Da...

Bailey Leasure

Jonathan Gannon pokes fun at Kyler Murray and James Conner’s hoop skills

Jonathan Gannon comments on Kyler Murray and James Conner hoop skills at a Oklahoma City Thunder-Dallas Mavericks playoff game.

17 days ago

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray claps back at Brice Butler for former WR’s criticism