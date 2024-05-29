The chatter never stops when it comes to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Even though his leadership and maturity have taken centerstage this offseason — from his group trips with teammates to running back James Conner’s glowing sign — someone’s still going to have something to say.

This time around, the culprit is former NFL wide receiver Brice Butler, who on the Caps Off Podcast (WARNING: Explicit audio) ranked Murray last due to his leadership in a ranking of the past 10 quarterbacks who were drafted No. 1 overall.

Butler added more fuel to the fiery discussion, confirming he had “boots on the ground,” a reference to his short offseason stint with the team in 2018 — you know, when Murray was still in college.

Well on Friday, Murray got the last laugh.

“Helluva take from a great receiver. Add this bum to the list of (expletives) with amnesia,” Murray said in a reply to the video on Instagram. “Stay over there, (Brice Butler).”

Kylers response 💀 + Markus Golden being a W mans and butler basically saying he doing this for clicks 😂 https://t.co/lxBHvUHKRX pic.twitter.com/WpKxrrAMQA — K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) May 24, 2024

Former Cardinals pass rusher and free agent Markus Golden, who actually played with Murray, also dropped in on the clapback.

“He’s been maturing and becoming a great leader,” Golden said. “I believe in K1.”

If there was ever a worse time to say Murray isn’t a leader, it’s right now.

Since the new regime of head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort have taken over, Murray has taken noticeable steps forward on and off the field.

This offseason he was seen out with his teammates at sporting events and apparently either lives at the training facility or just doesn’t sleep.

Kyler Murray: 1

Brice Butler: Oof

