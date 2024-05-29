David Fizdale, one of former Suns head coach Frank Vogel’s top assistant coaches, will remain with Phoenix under new head coach Mike Budenholzer, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported after Phoenix fired Vogel that the Suns planned to offer Fizdale a front-office role to retain him, adding later that Fizdale may not accept the offer.

Fizdale is the second assistant reported to be on Budenholzer’s assistant staff. Phoenix has also agreed to add former Budenholzer assistant Vince Legarza, according to AZ Central’s Duane Rankin.

David Fizdale’s coaching history before landing with the Suns

Fizdale, 49, is a two-time NBA head coach with the Memphis Grizzlies (2016-17) and New York Knicks (2018-19).

He joined the Los Angeles Lakers’ staff under Vogel for 2021-22. Once that staff was fired, Fizdale spent the 2022-23 season as an associate general manager for the Utah Jazz and returned to the bench with Phoenix, working with Vogel and top assistant Kevin Young this past year.

Fizdale knows Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones from his run as an assistant coach of the Miami Heat in 2008-16. Jones played for Miami from 2008-14.

Led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, Fizdale and the Heat won the 2012 and 2013 NBA titles under head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Before his tenure with the Heat, Fizdale was an assistant for the Golden State Warriors (2003-04) and Atlanta Hawks (2004-08).

According to reports, Fizdale interviewed for the Suns’ head-coaching vacancy in the cycle before the 2018-19 season that led to a one-year run under Igor Kokoskov.

