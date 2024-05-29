Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

David Fizdale reportedly will be retained as assistant under Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer

May 29, 2024, 7:41 AM | Updated: 7:41 am

Suns assistant coach David Fizdale next to head coach Frank Vogel...

Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel, right, and assistant coach David Fizdale call out to their team during the fourth quarter of an NBA game at Footprint Center on October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


David Fizdale, one of former Suns head coach Frank Vogel’s top assistant coaches, will remain with Phoenix under new head coach Mike Budenholzer, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported after Phoenix fired Vogel that the Suns planned to offer Fizdale a front-office role to retain him, adding later that Fizdale may not accept the offer.

Fizdale is the second assistant reported to be on Budenholzer’s assistant staff. Phoenix has also agreed to add former Budenholzer assistant Vince Legarza, according to AZ Central’s Duane Rankin.

RELATED STORIES

David Fizdale’s coaching history before landing with the Suns

Fizdale, 49, is a two-time NBA head coach with the Memphis Grizzlies (2016-17) and New York Knicks (2018-19).

He joined the Los Angeles Lakers’ staff under Vogel for 2021-22. Once that staff was fired, Fizdale spent the 2022-23 season as an associate general manager for the Utah Jazz and returned to the bench with Phoenix, working with Vogel and top assistant Kevin Young this past year.

Fizdale knows Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones from his run as an assistant coach of the Miami Heat in 2008-16. Jones played for Miami from 2008-14.

Led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, Fizdale and the Heat won the 2012 and 2013 NBA titles under head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Before his tenure with the Heat, Fizdale was an assistant for the Golden State Warriors (2003-04) and Atlanta Hawks (2004-08).

According to reports, Fizdale interviewed for the Suns’ head-coaching vacancy in the cycle before the 2018-19 season that led to a one-year run under Igor Kokoskov.

Phoenix Suns

Bronny James, USC Trojans guard...

Kevin Zimmerman

ESPN: Bronny James stays in NBA Draft, agent determining which interested teams are ‘real’

Bronny James will remain in the NBA Draft, and agent Rich Paul told ESPN he is vetting which teams are serious about drafting the guard.

2 hours ago

Karl-Anthony Towns...

Associated Press

Timberwolves hold off Mavericks to avoid sweep in Western Conference finals

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Dallas Mavericks.

14 hours ago

LeBron James and Bronny James...

Haboob Blog

Somebody who owns LeBron.com is teasing LeBron James to the Suns

Someone is toying with the emotions of fans considering the possibility of the Phoenix Suns drafting Bronny James and signing LeBron.

22 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Why we should not discount the possibility of the Phoenix Suns getting LeBron James & Bronny James

Dan Bickley explains why we should not discount the possibility of the Phoenix Suns getting LeBron James & Bronny James.

23 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Would LeBron James fit on the Phoenix Suns?

The Phoenix Suns are one of two known teams working out Bronny James ahead of the NBA Draft. Luke Lapinski and guest host Kellan Olson ponder the odds of the LeBron James joining the organization if the Suns were to draft his son, and if so, could the super star veteran fit in with Phoenix's Big 3?

23 hours ago

Bill Walton and Dave Pasch broadcast a basketball game on ESPN...

Arizona Sports

Bill Walton’s broadcast partner, Dave Pasch: ‘He brought the best out of me’

Dave Pasch remembers the late Bill Walton for making his a better broadcaster. And being a friend and sparring partner on Pac-12 games.

1 day ago

David Fizdale reportedly will be retained as assistant under Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer