The Arizona Diamondbacks head to New York City for four games against the Mets in a battle of teams looking to get right.

The D-backs lost four of five games entering the series that begins Thursday, scoring seven total runs in this stretch. New York has dropped eight of nine, giving up 36 runs over the last six contests. The Mets had a prolonged team meeting on Wednesday.

News got worse for New York as closer Edwin Diaz went on the 15-day injured list (shoulder impingement) Wednesday and star first baseman Pete Alonso was hit in the hand by a pitch. X-rays were negative on Alonso, but the team awaits the CT scan.

The Mets (22-33) have had Arizona’s number in recent seasons, though, with a 15-4 record head-to-head since 2021.

What works in Arizona’s favor is that ace Zac Gallen, Jordan Montgomery and Brandon Pfaadt all get a turn in this series.

The Diamondbacks fell to 25-30 with a pair of losses at the Texas Rangers this week, but a big series in New York could get them right back near .500.

New York has blown five of its last seven save opportunities and the D-backs are hitting below the Mendoza line for innings 7-9. Something has to give, right?

Diamondbacks-Mets pitching probables

Thursday, 4:10 p.m. — RHP Zac Gallen (5-4, 3.12) vs. RHP Christian Scott (0-2, 3.97)

Friday, 4:10 p.m. — LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.69) vs. RHP Luis Severino (2-2, 3.22)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m. — LHP Blake Walston (0-0, 2.16) vs. LHP Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.16)

Sunday, 10:40 a.m. — RHP Brandon Pfaadt (2-4, 4.16) vs. TBA

Gallen is on a run of four straight quality starts, although the D-backs are a mere 2-2 in those games.

Montgomery and Severino match up as former teammates with the New York Yankees from 2017-22.

Walston is set to make his second career MLB start, while Scott will make his fourth big league appearance.

Diamondbacks-Mets hitters to watch

Diamondbacks: Joc Pederson is hitting .342 over his last 10 games and will get cracks against a couple of right-handed starters to open the series. Christian Walker is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Mets: New York has needed to get shortstop Francisco Lindor going after a slow start, and he has started to turn the corner. He is on an eight-game hitting streak and climbed over the .200 mark.

Mark Vientos has been hot in limited action this year, hitting .471 with two homers in 19 plate appearances against lefties.

Mets’ Jorge Lopez drama

New York designated reliever Jorge Lopez on Wednesday was ejected, threw his glove into the crowd and made comments postgame that reflected poorly on the club.

He said he did not regret the actions, though the Mets designating Lopez for assignment after the meeting with reporters might change that answer:

Regarding confusion over whether López said he was on “the worst team” or was “the worst teammate,” I’m told López later explained his comments as a combination of both: the worst teammate on the worst team. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 30, 2024

All four games will air on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

Follow @AZSports