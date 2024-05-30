Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks-Mets preview: Pitching probables, key hitters for two struggling teams

May 30, 2024, 7:41 AM

Ketel Marte...

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks tags out Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Citi Field on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks head to New York City for four games against the Mets in a battle of teams looking to get right.

The D-backs lost four of five games entering the series that begins Thursday, scoring seven total runs in this stretch. New York has dropped eight of nine, giving up 36 runs over the last six contests. The Mets had a prolonged team meeting on Wednesday.

News got worse for New York as closer Edwin Diaz went on the 15-day injured list (shoulder impingement) Wednesday and star first baseman Pete Alonso was hit in the hand by a pitch. X-rays were negative on Alonso, but the team awaits the CT scan.

RELATED STORIES

The Mets (22-33) have had Arizona’s number in recent seasons, though, with a 15-4 record head-to-head since 2021.

What works in Arizona’s favor is that ace Zac Gallen, Jordan Montgomery and Brandon Pfaadt all get a turn in this series.

The Diamondbacks fell to 25-30 with a pair of losses at the Texas Rangers this week, but a big series in New York could get them right back near .500.

New York has blown five of its last seven save opportunities and the D-backs are hitting below the Mendoza line for innings 7-9. Something has to give, right?

Diamondbacks-Mets pitching probables

Thursday, 4:10 p.m. — RHP Zac Gallen (5-4, 3.12) vs. RHP Christian Scott (0-2, 3.97)

Friday, 4:10 p.m. — LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.69) vs. RHP Luis Severino (2-2, 3.22)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m. — LHP Blake Walston (0-0, 2.16) vs. LHP Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.16)

Sunday, 10:40 a.m. — RHP Brandon Pfaadt (2-4, 4.16) vs. TBA

Gallen is on a run of four straight quality starts, although the D-backs are a mere 2-2 in those games.

Montgomery and Severino match up as former teammates with the New York Yankees from 2017-22.

Walston is set to make his second career MLB start, while Scott will make his fourth big league appearance.

Diamondbacks-Mets hitters to watch

Diamondbacks: Joc Pederson is hitting .342 over his last 10 games and will get cracks against a couple of right-handed starters to open the series. Christian Walker is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Mets: New York has needed to get shortstop Francisco Lindor going after a slow start, and he has started to turn the corner. He is on an eight-game hitting streak and climbed over the .200 mark.

Mark Vientos has been hot in limited action this year, hitting .471 with two homers in 19 plate appearances against lefties.

Mets’ Jorge Lopez drama

New York designated reliever Jorge Lopez on Wednesday was ejected, threw his glove into the crowd and made comments postgame that reflected poorly on the club.

He said he did not regret the actions, though the Mets designating Lopez for assignment after the meeting with reporters might change that answer:

All four games will air on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Jorge Lopez, Mets...

Associated Press

Jorge Lopez designated for assignment by Mets after he threw glove into stands

Jorge López will be cut by the struggling New York Mets after the reliever threw his glove into the stands following his ejection Wednesday.

26 minutes ago

Corey Seager...

Alex Weiner

Rangers’ Corey Seager shows Diamondbacks the saloon door in sweep

The Diamondbacks' loss to the Rangers on Wednesday played out similarly as Tuesday's defeat with a back-breaking home run from Corey Seager.

20 hours ago

Geraldo Perdomo...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks SS Geraldo Perdomo to begin rehab assignment early next week

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is set to begin a rehab assignment early next week, Jody Jackson said on Wednesday's broadcast. 

22 hours ago

Corey Seager...

Alex Weiner

Rangers’ Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia haunt Diamondbacks again in Texas

Big moments from Rangers stars Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia make the difference in a Diamondbacks loss in Texas.

2 days ago

Jake McCarthy...

Alex Weiner

3 reasons the Diamondbacks have not created as much chaos on base

What is different about the Diamondbacks and their ability to create chaos on the bases this season compared to 2023.

2 days ago

Longstanding MLB umpire Ángel Hernández to reportedly retire from the MLB after over 30 years i...

Arizona Sports

Report: MLB umpire Ángel Hernández to retire

Longstanding MLB umpire Ángel Hernández to reportedly retire from the MLB after over 30 years in the league.

3 days ago

Diamondbacks-Mets preview: Pitching probables, key hitters for two struggling teams