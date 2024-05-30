Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Suns adding former Jazz, Bucks assistant Chad Forcier to Mike Budenholzer’s staff

May 30, 2024, 2:54 PM | Updated: 2:54 pm

Head coach Mike Budenholzer...

Head coach Mike Budenholzer formerly of the Milwaukee Bucks draws out a play against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on January 28, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns are bringing in veteran assistant coach Chad Forcier to join head coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff, according to Utah Jazz reporter Sarah Todd of Deseret News.

Forcier was on Budenholzer’s staff with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2019-23 and spent last season coaching in Utah under head coach Will Hardy.

The reported hire has spent 30 years in the NBA, and he worked with Budenholzer from 2007-13 as assistants to Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Washington native was a coaching intern with the Seattle SuperSonics from 1992-97, working with Hall of Fame head coach George Karl. The Sonics made the 1996 NBA Finals and lost to the Chicago Bulls.

Forcier’s first assistant coaching role came with the Detroit Pistons from 2001-03, and he went with head coach Rick Carlisle to the Indiana Pacers from 2003-07.

Forcier went on to work with Popovich (2007-16), Frank Vogel in Orlando (2016-18) and J.B. Bickerstaff in Memphis (2018-19).

He won NBA titles with the Spurs in 2014 and Bucks in 2021.

Budenholzer’s staff also includes David Fizdale, who is returning in a prominent assistant coaching role. The Suns also reportedly hired fellow former Bucks assistant coach Vince Legarza.

Budenholzer replaced Vogel after one season coaching the Suns, which ended in a first-round playoff exit.

