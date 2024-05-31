Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Justin Martinez had himself a day at Citi Field against the New York Mets on Thursday, albeit in a 3-2 loss.

Not only did Martinez get through a career-high 3.0 innings with no runs, but he pitched in front of his parents for the first time as a major leaguer.

His mother Johany Almonte and father Winston Martinez, along with several other family members, picked the right night to watch him work.

A moment they'll never forget. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zv1mmum1Gy — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 31, 2024

D-backs starter Zac Gallen suffered a right hamstring strain in the first inning, putting the onus on the bullpen to get through the game.

Martinez had not recorded more than six outs in a MLB outing before. He entered with two down in the third, walked his first hitter and gave up a single.

He escaped the jam and induced double plays in the fourth and fifth innings. Martinez ended his outing with a strikeout of former D-backs outfielder Starling Marte on a nasty splitter set up by the heater. He recorded nine outs on 36 pitches with two strikeouts to keep a 2-1 lead intact.

Justin Martinez, 99mph Two Seamer and 90mph Splitter, Overlay pic.twitter.com/hT0PUgZ0Lk — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 31, 2024

His season ERA dropped to 0.48, and the Dominican Republic native has not allowed an earned run since April 30.

Arizona took the lead when Ketel Marte hit a two-run double in the third inning off Mets starter Christian Scott. New York shortstop Francisco Lindor cut the deficit in half with a solo shot off D-backs reliever Brandon Hughes.

Mets comeback against Diamondbacks

The Mets tied the game in the seventh inning after pinch hitter Pete Alonso — who was hit in the hand by a pitch on Wednesday — doubled off Joe Mantiply, and Lindor singled him home against Ryan Thompson. Lindor went 4-for-4 after entering the game with a career 1.065 OPS against Arizona.

J.D. Martinez, another former Diamondback, hit a solo homer to the apple off Thompson to take a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning. Thompson had not let in an earned run since April 22.

The D-backs had no answer and fell to 3-16 in series openers this season.

Arizona has dropped four straight games in which it scored a total of six runs.

