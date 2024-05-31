Close
Diamondbacks’ Justin Martinez steps up with his parents watching for the 1st time

May 30, 2024, 7:02 PM | Updated: 7:57 pm

Justin Martinez...

Justin Martinez #63 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on May 29, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Justin Martinez had himself a day at Citi Field against the New York Mets on Thursday, albeit in a 3-2 loss.

Not only did Martinez get through a career-high 3.0 innings with no runs, but he pitched in front of his parents for the first time as a major leaguer.

His mother Johany Almonte and father Winston Martinez, along with several other family members, picked the right night to watch him work.

 

D-backs starter Zac Gallen suffered a right hamstring strain in the first inning, putting the onus on the bullpen to get through the game.

Martinez had not recorded more than six outs in a MLB outing before. He entered with two down in the third, walked his first hitter and gave up a single.

He escaped the jam and induced double plays in the fourth and fifth innings. Martinez ended his outing with a strikeout of former D-backs outfielder Starling Marte on a nasty splitter set up by the heater. He recorded nine outs on 36 pitches with two strikeouts to keep a 2-1 lead intact.

His season ERA dropped to 0.48, and the Dominican Republic native has not allowed an earned run since April 30.

Arizona took the lead when Ketel Marte hit a two-run double in the third inning off Mets starter Christian Scott. New York shortstop Francisco Lindor cut the deficit in half with a solo shot off D-backs reliever Brandon Hughes.

Mets comeback against Diamondbacks

The Mets tied the game in the seventh inning after pinch hitter Pete Alonso — who was hit in the hand by a pitch on Wednesday — doubled off Joe Mantiply, and Lindor singled him home against Ryan Thompson. Lindor went 4-for-4 after entering the game with a career 1.065 OPS against Arizona.

J.D. Martinez, another former Diamondback, hit a solo homer to the apple off Thompson to take a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning. Thompson had not let in an earned run since April 22.

The D-backs had no answer and fell to 3-16 in series openers this season.

Arizona has dropped four straight games in which it scored a total of six runs.

