The Arizona Cardinals signed rookie running back Trey Benson to a four-year contract on Thursday.

Benson marks the last of the team’s 12 2024 NFL Draft picks to ink his rookie deal.

The running back joined the Cardinals as a third-round pick this past draft after spending his final two college seasons at Florida State.

Benson finished his career at FSU with 310 carries for 1,896 yards and 23 touchdowns. He chipped in another 371 yards and a score on 33 catches.

His final year at FSU was his best behind 906 yards and 14 touchdowns on 156 carries. The RB reeled in 20 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown.

Benson now sits in a Cardinals running backs room that includes James Conner, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado.

Arizona’s run game was among the team’s biggest strengths last year, especially once quarterback Kyler Murray returned to action from a torn ACL.

As for who backs up Conner, Benson is certainly in the running given his track record and added ability as a pass catcher.

He’ll have his work cut out for him, though, with Carter being his biggest competition in the room. Demercado also flashed as an undrafted rookie last year.

The Cardinals kick off training camp next week.

