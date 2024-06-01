Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (flu-like symptoms) was a late scratch ahead of a matchup on Saturday at Citi Field against the New York Mets.

Gurriel was set to bat third in the order in the initially announced lineup. Jake McCarthy will take his place in the outfield.

Gurriel has hit three home runs over his last 50 games after he hit one in each of the season’s first three games. Although he doesn’t have an extra-base hit in his last five games, he has a four-game hitting streak going.

This is the fifth missed game of the season for Gurriel. He hasn’t missed one since May 5.

McCarthy fills in having appeared in the last four straight games for Arizona, and he is 3-for-12 (.250) in that stretch, including starting this series against the Mets 0-for-4.

It’s the third of four games at Citi Field on Saturday, and the D-backs are behind in the series, 0-2. Slade Cecconi (6.12 ERA) is on the mound for Arizona against Sean Manaea (3.16) with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.