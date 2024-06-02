Arizona State football adds 3-star ATH in Lee Fuimaono

Three-star athlete Lee Fuimaono committed to Arizona State football following a visit to Tempe over the weekend, he announced on X on Saturday. Fuimaono had previously visited San Jose State on May 11.

Fuimaono stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 215 pounds and is a top-150 prospect in California in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. The San Clemente native also had offers from Colorado State, San Diego State, San Jose State and UNLV.

Big recruiting weekend for ASU

Head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff hosted several recruits in Tempe over the weekend, with many of the targets coming from the program’s focused efforts to hit Texas and California hard on the recruiting trail.

Commitments started to roll in Friday night with the addition of Desean Bryant Jr., an offensive tackle from Duncanville in Texas, where he has won two state titles in three seasons.

Bryant, who is rated as a top-50 tackle in the 2025 class, was the fifth offensive lineman to commit in his class, joining Matai Jefferson, Rob Lapuaho, Alema Iosua and Maki Stewart.

Although Bryant was the only commitment announced Friday, Dillingham teased more were forthcoming.

