Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football adds 3-star ATH in Lee Fuimaono

Jun 1, 2024, 9:02 PM

Three-star athlete Lee Fuimaono committed to Arizona State football on Saturday. (X photo/@LeePukaFuimaono)

(X photo/@LeePukaFuimaono)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


ArizonaSports.com editor

Three-star athlete Lee Fuimaono committed to Arizona State football following a visit to Tempe over the weekend, he announced on X on Saturday. Fuimaono had previously visited San Jose State on May 11.

Fuimaono stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 215 pounds and is a top-150 prospect in California in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. The San Clemente native also had offers from Colorado State, San Diego State, San Jose State and UNLV.

RELATED STORIES

Big recruiting weekend for ASU

Head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff hosted several recruits in Tempe over the weekend, with many of the targets coming from the program’s focused efforts to hit Texas and California hard on the recruiting trail.

Commitments started to roll in Friday night with the addition of Desean Bryant Jr., an offensive tackle from Duncanville in Texas, where he has won two state titles in three seasons.

Bryant, who is rated as a top-50 tackle in the 2025 class, was the fifth offensive lineman to commit in his class, joining Matai Jefferson, Rob Lapuaho, Alema Iosua and Maki Stewart.

Although Bryant was the only commitment announced Friday, Dillingham teased more were forthcoming.

Arizona State Football

Eldorado high school will reportedly be changing its Sun Devils name due to a trademark agreement b...

Bailey Leasure

High school drops ‘Sundevils’ nickname, Sparky mascot due to agreement ending with ASU

Eldorado High School will reportedly be changing its Sundevils mascote name due to a trademark agreement between it and ASU ending.

14 hours ago

Mountain America Stadium...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State football lands 3-star OL recruit Desean Bryant

Arizona State football landed 2025 consensus three-star offensive tackle recruit Desean Bryant from Duncanville High School in Texas.

1 day ago

Big XII logo...

Associated Press

Big 12 schools to share record $470 million of revenue distribution after Pac-12 additions

The Big 12 will grow to 16 teams with the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah from the Pac-12, officially on Aug. 1.

1 day ago

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Arizona Sports

Big 12 releases kickoff times for Arizona State football’s early schedule

The Arizona State Sun Devils will open their Big 12 football schedule in 2024 with a visit to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

3 days ago

Arizona State running back DeCarlos Brooks announced on his X account he is hosting his second annu...

Character Counts

Arizona State’s DeCarlos Brooks set to host 2nd Cutback Giveback Haircut Event

Arizona State running back DeCarlos Brooks announced on his X account he is hosting his second annual Cutback Giveback Haircut Event.

5 days ago

New Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State AD Graham Rossini joins the show

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, the guys are joined by new Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini.

8 days ago

Arizona State football adds 3-star ATH in Lee Fuimaono