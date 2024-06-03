Cardinals announce CBS 5 will carry preseason games on TV

All three Arizona Cardinals preseason games in 2024 will appear on TV for Phoenix-area residents on Arizona’s Family-owned CBS 5.

The NFL team agreed to a multi-year deal with its new broadcast partner, it announced Monday.

The Cardinals had previously aired preseason games on 12 News, an NBC station.

Arizona Sports remains home of the Cardinals on the radio side. All games will be available on the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

Arizona’s Family, which also operates 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports, will carry the Cardinals Game Plan coaches show during the football season, as well as another weekly program year-round.

With the deal, sister station KOLD News 13 in Tucson will also carry the Cardinals’ three preseason games. Fans in Northern Arizona, Yuma and Albuquerque, New Mexico, can watch the games on Arizona’s Family Sports.

“We are thrilled to enter this partnership with Arizona’s Family,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a release. “We are looking forward to working together not only to provide amazing content and coverage for Cardinals fans but also teaming up for important initiatives throughout our community.”

As part of the new deal, Arizona’s Family will also air an Arizona Cardinals High School Game of the Week. The game will air live and feature a boys tackle football or a girls flag football matchup.

“Arizona’s Family is proud to partner with the Arizona Cardinals to bring more live, local sports to fans statewide,” VP and general manager Debbie Bush said. “We are excited to have the Cardinals back on Arizona’s Family where it all started when the franchise came to Arizona in 1988. We look forward to a bright future together.”

Arizona’s Family, which is owned by Gray Television, this past year added the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury to its offerings, with 3TV acting as the local television home for Suns games.

2024 Arizona Cardinals preseason games on TV

vs. New Orleans Saints: Saturday, August 10 — 5 p.m. MST

at Indianapolis Colts: Saturday, August 17 — 4 p.m. MST

at Denver Broncos: Sunday, August 25 — 1:30 p.m. MST

