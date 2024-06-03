Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals WR Greg Dortch ‘can easily just see’ trust with Kyler Murray

Jun 3, 2024, 3:53 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


All eyes directed at the Arizona Cardinals receivers room this season will be on rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. but returnees Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson could provide the contributions to put that unit over the top.

Dortch enters his fourth NFL season with the script set on what his story has been. A 5-foot-7 wideout not given many opportunities or snaps, Dortch has produced whenever given the chance to. Despite proving that, his role has been inconsistent the last two seasons, which is why the 2024 campaign is one to watch for him.

With Rondale Moore’s departure, the opening in the slot is there for Dortch to take over that spot on the depth chart. On top of that, Dortch believes the connection between him and quarterback Kyler Murray has never been better.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s progressing really well,” he told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Monday. “I’ve been here four years, so just over that timespan it’s just practice and being on practice squads and having 1-on-1s and practice squad team — just all of those different reps, you can easily just see the trust that me and Kyler have. When it comes to gametime, obviously we’ve connected on numerous occasions.

“The trust is there, and that makes me feel really good. Just being implemented more in this offense, it’s exciting for me. It’s something that I’ve worked tremendously hard to honestly get here in the first place and like I said before I’m excited for the season to roll around.”

Dortch will still have to compete. Harrison and tight end Trey McBride will command a majority of the targets. Beyond those two, Wilson’s second NFL season looms as one with breakout potential. Veterans Zay Jones and Chris Moore will be there to inspire position battles if the young talent lets up too.

But Dortch is certainly back on track to build some momentum off a 2022 season in which he caught 42 balls for 467 yards, his true arrival in the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyzir White at OTAs...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals announce CBS 5 will carry preseason games on TV

All three Arizona Cardinals preseason games in 2024 will appear for Phoenix-area residents on Arizona's Family-owned CBS 5.

7 hours ago

Pro Football Focus have the Arizona Cardinals' rushing attack as the biggest strength for the team ...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals land 28th in PFF’s 2024 roster rankings

Despite reloading with talent this offseason, the Arizona Cardinals came in 28th in Pro Football Focus' recent ranking.

1 day ago

MARCH 02: Trey Benson #RB04 of Florida State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Luca...

Arizona Sports

Yahoo! Sports’ Nate Tice is ‘very bullish’ on the Arizona Cardinals

It's hard to find positives in a four-win season, but the Cardinals' power run game was a bright spot last year and it's only improved since.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals players meet midfield during OTAs...

Arizona Sports

NFL.com’s Rank: Arizona Cardinals must ‘show progress’ for 2024 to be a success

While some believe the Cardinals are poised to double their win total or earn a playoff berth, Adam Rank just wants to see progress in 2024.

3 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Cardinals Corner: What have we learned about the Arizona Cardinals during OTAs?

Tyler Drake and Lauren Koval discuss OTAs and what they've seen so far from the Arizona Cardinals.

3 days ago

Max Melton at the NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals questions post-NFL Draft: Who takes the reins as CB1?

There are candidates aplenty when it comes to the Cardinals' starting cornerback situation. But who has the lead for the role of CB1?

4 days ago

Cardinals WR Greg Dortch ‘can easily just see’ trust with Kyler Murray