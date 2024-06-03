All eyes directed at the Arizona Cardinals receivers room this season will be on rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. but returnees Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson could provide the contributions to put that unit over the top.

Dortch enters his fourth NFL season with the script set on what his story has been. A 5-foot-7 wideout not given many opportunities or snaps, Dortch has produced whenever given the chance to. Despite proving that, his role has been inconsistent the last two seasons, which is why the 2024 campaign is one to watch for him.

With Rondale Moore’s departure, the opening in the slot is there for Dortch to take over that spot on the depth chart. On top of that, Dortch believes the connection between him and quarterback Kyler Murray has never been better.

“It’s progressing really well,” he told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Monday. “I’ve been here four years, so just over that timespan it’s just practice and being on practice squads and having 1-on-1s and practice squad team — just all of those different reps, you can easily just see the trust that me and Kyler have. When it comes to gametime, obviously we’ve connected on numerous occasions.

“The trust is there, and that makes me feel really good. Just being implemented more in this offense, it’s exciting for me. It’s something that I’ve worked tremendously hard to honestly get here in the first place and like I said before I’m excited for the season to roll around.”

Dortch will still have to compete. Harrison and tight end Trey McBride will command a majority of the targets. Beyond those two, Wilson’s second NFL season looms as one with breakout potential. Veterans Zay Jones and Chris Moore will be there to inspire position battles if the young talent lets up too.

But Dortch is certainly back on track to build some momentum off a 2022 season in which he caught 42 balls for 467 yards, his true arrival in the NFL.

Follow @AZSports