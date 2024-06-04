Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Corbin Carroll out of lineup Tuesday vs. Giants

Jun 4, 2024, 2:24 PM

Corbin Carroll looks on...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks sits in the dugout before a spring training game against the Seattle Mariners at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 22, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday night’s matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

The move comes after Carroll batted out of the eighth spot to open up the series against San Francisco the day prior. San Francisco rolling out left-handed pitcher Erik Miller as Monday’s opener factored into the decision, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Monday.

The skipper added that Carroll’s placement in that part of the order could become a pattern in the future against left-handed pitching. On Tuesday, San Francisco is rolling out another lefty in Kyler Harrison.

The struggling Carroll had been up in the D-backs’ batting order the past four weeks following a 10-game span from April 24-May 7 of batting seventh or eighth.

Consistency has eluded Carroll in a season where he’s slashing .192/.280/.281 with just two home runs and a .561 OPS.

Leading off for Arizona is second baseman Ketel Marte. He’s followed up by catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Blaze Alexander is getting the nod at designated hitter and will bat eighth in the order.

Arizona Diamondbacks batting order vs. San Francisco Giants

1. 2B Ketel Marte
2. C Gabriel Moreno
3. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
4. 1B Christian Walker
5. RF Randal Grichuk
6. 3B Eugenio Suarez
7. CF Jake McCarthy
8. DH Blaze Alexander
9. SS Kevin Newman

Tuesday’s pitching matchup

D-backs LHP Blake Walston (0-0, 2.16) vs. LHP Kyle Harrison (4-2, 4.15)

