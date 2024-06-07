Former Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson announced his retirement from the NFL last weekend, putting an end to an eight-year career where he recorded 6,876 all-purpose yards and 57 total touchdowns across stints with three teams.

However, the 32-year-old “would love” to officially retire a Cardinal.

“It would be cool to finish my career there and retire as a Cardinal,” Johnson told Kay Adams of the Up & Adams Show on Thursday. “That’s my goal, to finish my career where it started, as a Cardinal.”

Johnson was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round (No. 86 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the team before being dealt to the Houston Texans as part of the DeAndre Hopkins trade in 2020.

His best season came in 2016, where he recorded 2,100 all-purpose yards and 20 total touchdowns en route to first-team All-Pro honors.

Johnson was never really able to recapture the magic of his 2016 campaign as his career progressed. Nonetheless, he assured Adams that he wouldn’t trade that magical season for a longer, more consistent career.

“Definitely not. Just like a ring, you never know if you’re going to get a ring ever in your career,” Johnson said. “And just like that 2016 season, I never knew if I was going to get that again. So, I’d rather have that 2016 season and the career, which it wasn’t a bad career for me, that I had than to play 10 years … and just being known as average.

“I’d definitely keep that 2016 season for sure.”

Would @DavidJohnson31 trade his 2016 All-Pro season for a longer more consistent career? pic.twitter.com/1A5PtpY4MV — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) June 6, 2024

The Cardinals can grant his wish and sign him to a one-day contract, similar to the likes of former running backs Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson and Frank Gore, who all ultimately signed one-day contracts with their desired franchise upon retirement.

Arizona can also sign him on in case their running back room – consisting of James Conner, Trey Benson, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado – thins out for any reason prior to the season or sometime throughout.

Either way, Johnson would love to don the red and white once more.