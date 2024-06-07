Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Former Cardinals RB David Johnson “would love” to retire a Cardinal

Jun 6, 2024, 8:40 PM | Updated: 9:16 pm

Running back David Johnson...

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

Former Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson announced his retirement from the NFL last weekend, putting an end to an eight-year career where he recorded 6,876 all-purpose yards and 57 total touchdowns across stints with three teams.

RELATED STORIES

However, the 32-year-old “would love” to officially retire a Cardinal.

“It would be cool to finish my career there and retire as a Cardinal,” Johnson told Kay Adams of the Up & Adams Show on Thursday. “That’s my goal, to finish my career where it started, as a Cardinal.”

Johnson was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round (No. 86 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the team before being dealt to the Houston Texans as part of the DeAndre Hopkins trade in 2020.

His best season came in 2016, where he recorded 2,100 all-purpose yards and 20 total touchdowns en route to first-team All-Pro honors.

Johnson was never really able to recapture the magic of his 2016 campaign as his career progressed. Nonetheless, he assured Adams that he wouldn’t trade that magical season for a longer, more consistent career.

“Definitely not. Just like a ring, you never know if you’re going to get a ring ever in your career,” Johnson said. “And just like that 2016 season, I never knew if I was going to get that again. So, I’d rather have that 2016 season and the career, which it wasn’t a bad career for me, that I had than to play 10 years … and just being known as average.

“I’d definitely keep that 2016 season for sure.”

The Cardinals can grant his wish and sign him to a one-day contract, similar to the likes of former running backs Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson and Frank Gore, who all ultimately signed one-day contracts with their desired franchise upon retirement.

Arizona can also sign him on in case their running back room – consisting of James Conner, Trey Benson, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado – thins out for any reason prior to the season or sometime throughout.

Either way, Johnson would love to don the red and white once more.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray at OTAs...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray enjoys not having to ‘be Superman,’ taking snaps under center

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said he asked for more snaps under center while playing for the Kliff Kingsbury regime.

6 hours ago

Kei'Trel Clark at practice...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Cardinals CB Kei’Trel Clark talks ‘elevator process’ of rookie season

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark dealt with ups and downs his rookie season. He didn't ride the elevator to the top of the CB room.

12 hours ago

Kyler Murray practices during OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray agrees, this is ‘1 of the best offseasons’ he’s had in a long time

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said Wednesday what a lot of people have been thinking this offseason: This is one of his best.

1 day ago

Christian McCaffrey points to the sky coming out of the tunnel...

Associated Press

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers agree on 2-year contract extension

The 49ers rewarded Christian McCaffrey with a contract extension after he won AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2023.

2 days ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. at Cardinals rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s work ethic flashing early on in Cardinals OTAs

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s work ethic and dedication to his craft hasn't skipped a beat at the NFL level.

2 days ago

BJ Ojulari at OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ BJ Ojulari comfortable after jersey number switch with Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher BJ Ojulari is liking his new threads after switching numbers with Marvin Harrison Jr.

3 days ago

Former Cardinals RB David Johnson “would love” to retire a Cardinal