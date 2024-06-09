The Padres’ hitters jumped all over Diamondbacks pitchers Ryne Nelson and Logan Allen in Arizona’s 13-1 loss in San Diego on Saturday.

Nelson struggled with command and allowed six runs, six hits and four walks in 3.1 innings. Allen’s outing did not go any better. The left-handed reliever came into the game and gave up six runs and six hits in just an inning of work for Arizona (30-35).

The Padres’ (34-34) scoring barrage began with a four-run second inning.

It started when Donovan Solano singled, followed by a single by former Diamondback David Peralta. But the inning began to get away when Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill hit a ground ball to Arizona first baseman Christian Walker who airmailed a throw when trying to turn a double play. It was the type of throw you rarely see Walker make. In an unusual showing, the Gold Glover had two errors on the day.

Solano scored and Peralta was safe at third on the play. Two pitches later, Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim made the Diamondbacks pay when he sent a four-seam fastball to the seats in left center field to give San Diego a 4-0 lead.

Nelson later got out of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning to preserve the score at 4-0 but he was already up to 79 pitches at that point.

With a double in the fourth inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. extended his MLB-leading hitting streak to 14 games. Nelson then walked Jurickson Profar and was pulled from the game after 91 pitches.

Logan Allen came into the game for the D-backs and on the first pitch Allen delivered, Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth sent a 90-MPH sinker over the center-field fence to give the Padres a 7-0 lead.

Peralta later doubled and Merrill drove him in with a double to grow the San Diego lead to 8-0 after four innings.

San Diego’s Matt Waldron was perfect through four innings and Arizona did not have a hit until Walker opened up the fifth with a double. Eugenio Suarez later singled to score Walker and load the bases with no outs but Waldron was able to get out of the inning further unscathed.

Waldon went six innings and allowed just three hits and stuck out four.

In the bottom half of the fifth inning, the Padres tacked on four more runs to grow their lead to 12-0.

In the sixth, San Diego scored again when Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka went yard and made the score 13-1.

In the eighth inning, D-backs right fielder Pavin Smith came in to pitch. He hit Peralta and walked Merrill before getting out of the inning without allowing a run.

The D-backs will look to regroup tomorrow in the series finale against the Padres. Arizona has yet to name a starter and Adam Mazur will start for San Diego.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. MST and can be heard on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

