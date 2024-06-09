Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Early activity from Diamondbacks’ bats pays off in big win over Padres

Jun 9, 2024, 4:33 PM | Updated: 4:36 pm

Christian Walker, left, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., right, each had two RBIs for the D-backs on Sunday...

Christian Walker, left, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., right, each had two RBIs for the D-backs on Sunday. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

(Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks’ bats were very active to start Sunday’s 9-3 win in San Diego against the Padres to the tune of a 7-1 lead in the second inning.

Corbin Carroll got the D-backs (31-35) going when he lined a third-pitch slider into deep-right field for a single. Joc Pederson later worked a four-pitch walk, setting up Christian Walker for an RBI double.

Jake McCarthy would join Pederson and Walker on base to load them, but the D-backs stranded the runners. Arizona again loaded the bases with one out in the second and it was able to take advantage this time.

Hits from Pederson and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. brought in the next four runs, and McCarthy had the cherry on top with a two-run home run.

The Diamondbacks took advantage of Padres (34-35) starting pitcher Adam Mazur – who was making his second start of the season – and peppered him for eight earned runs in 3.0 IP. Previously, Mazur gave up just one earned run in 6.0 IP in his debut on June 4.

D-backs pitchers string together innings

RELATED STORIES

Arizona was also dealing with its own pitching situation, sending Scott McGough against San Diego’s first three batters after he was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday. His short outing was clean aside from a solo home run hit by Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tommy Henry was recalled from Reno on Sunday, going on to work 2.1 IP with two earned runs given up.

Kevin Ginkel, Joe Mantiply, Justin Martinez, Ryan Thompson and Bryce Jarvis were excellent the rest of the way giving up just three hits and no runs across 6.0 IP.

With the win, Arizona earns a series split. In three four-game series this season, the team has splits in each.

Looking ahead

The D-backs are off Monday before a six-game homestand that includes series against the Los Angeles Angels, which begins on Tuesday, and the Chicago White Sox beginning on Friday.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Scott McGough, D-backs...

Arizona Sports

Scott McGough to start for D-backs vs. Padres; Tommy Henry recalled, Logan Allen DFA’d

Manager Torey Lovullo said Scott McGough will start Sunday for the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Diego against the Padres.

13 hours ago

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning of a game against the S...

Arizona Sports

Padres jump on Ryne Nelson, Logan Allen early and Diamondbacks’ bats struggle in loss

The Padres' hitters jumped all over Diamondbacks pitchers Ryne Nelson and Logan Allen in Arizona's 13-1 loss in San Diego on Saturday.

1 day ago

Relief pitcher Scott McGough returned to the D-backs Saturday after a stay in Triple-A Reno. (Photo...

Damon Allred

Diamondbacks recall RHP Scott McGough, option Humberto Castellanos to Triple-A Reno

The Arizona Diamondbacks shifted the bullpen around Saturday with the return of reliever Scott McGough from Triple-A Reno.

1 day ago

Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning of a game against th...

Kellan Olson

Long ball plagues D-backs’ Brandon Pfaadt in loss to Padres

Some old issues for Brandon Pfaadt rose back to the surface in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 10-3 loss to the San Diego Padres.

2 days ago

Thyago Vieira celebrates...

Arizona Sports

Thyago Vieira reports to Diamondbacks; Jacques optioned to Triple-A

Diamondbacks RHP Thyago Vieira reported to the team on Friday, a day after he was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

2 days ago

Kevin Newman of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks face difficult roster decisions with Perdomo, Thomas returns upcoming

The Diamondbacks have received significant contributions from players who may be soon squeezed out with injured list returnees.

3 days ago

Early activity from Diamondbacks’ bats pays off in big win over Padres