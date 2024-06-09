The Arizona Diamondbacks’ bats were very active to start Sunday’s 9-3 win in San Diego against the Padres to the tune of a 7-1 lead in the second inning.

Corbin Carroll got the D-backs (31-35) going when he lined a third-pitch slider into deep-right field for a single. Joc Pederson later worked a four-pitch walk, setting up Christian Walker for an RBI double.

Jake McCarthy would join Pederson and Walker on base to load them, but the D-backs stranded the runners. Arizona again loaded the bases with one out in the second and it was able to take advantage this time.

Hits from Pederson and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. brought in the next four runs, and McCarthy had the cherry on top with a two-run home run.

The Diamondbacks took advantage of Padres (34-35) starting pitcher Adam Mazur – who was making his second start of the season – and peppered him for eight earned runs in 3.0 IP. Previously, Mazur gave up just one earned run in 6.0 IP in his debut on June 4.

.474 OBP for Corbin Carroll in the Padres series. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) June 9, 2024

D-backs pitchers string together innings

Arizona was also dealing with its own pitching situation, sending Scott McGough against San Diego’s first three batters after he was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday. His short outing was clean aside from a solo home run hit by Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tommy Henry was recalled from Reno on Sunday, going on to work 2.1 IP with two earned runs given up.

Kevin Ginkel, Joe Mantiply, Justin Martinez, Ryan Thompson and Bryce Jarvis were excellent the rest of the way giving up just three hits and no runs across 6.0 IP.

With the win, Arizona earns a series split. In three four-game series this season, the team has splits in each.

Looking ahead

The D-backs are off Monday before a six-game homestand that includes series against the Los Angeles Angels, which begins on Tuesday, and the Chicago White Sox beginning on Friday.

