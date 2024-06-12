Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort heard the stories about quarterback Kyler Murray before coming aboard in 2023.

You know, the ones that didn’t paint the signal caller in the best of lights and seemingly made their way to the surface on the regular.

It’s hard for Ossenfort to comment on the past having not been in the desert until recently.

What he can do, though, is give a good read into what Murray is bringing to the table in Year 2 of the pairing.

“All I know is the growth seen from him both physically, mentally, from a leadership standpoint here in this year and a half that we’ve been here, it’s been great to see,” Ossenfort told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Wednesday. “It’s the tip of the iceberg with him.

“I think with him and the rest of the leaders on our team, the rest of our players on our team that are trying to establish a role, I think there’s opportunity to grow with everybody. Kyler leads that front and we’re excited to see what he can do going into this season.”

From all indications, and what Murray has said himself, this offseason has been one of his best as a pro following a promising eight-game sample size in 2023.

In addition to being fully healthy, the signal caller is taking the extra steps to lead and grow alongside his teammates. Having a front office built on accountability and a team-first approach has been huge.

“For him to try to engrain himself (last offseason) without really being a part of it … the way he was able to come back last year and start that process and then really to go full force in that this offseason where he’s been right in the middle of everything we’re doing, that’s enabled him to really see what we’re doing, buy into it, be a part of it and really take that role of what comes with the job description of being a starting quarterback,” Ossenfort said.

