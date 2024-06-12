General manager Mike Hazen downplayed recent reports that the Arizona Diamondbacks have an interest in listening to trade calls about third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

On a contract with a team option for next season, Suarez has struggled with a .197 average and .575 OPS.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported earlier this week that the D-backs “are willing to listen” to trade offers for Suarez, adding that Arizona does not want to pick up his player option with $15 million for 2025.

“Sometimes (trade rumors) just come out of the blue, and like, man, where does this stuff come from sometimes?” Hazen told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Wednesday when asked about how he manages those rumors. “But it happens. You’re absolutely right. It becomes a tricky little situation. Look, I try to be honest with the (players). If there’s something to that and somebody ever came and asked me I’d be honest with them. That’s not the case in this situation.”

Hazen said he tends not to address trade rumors, knowing veterans put off even legitimate reports as unimportant noise. They want to keep their focus on their play.

“Jake McCarthy’s name has been out there a million times, too,” Hazen added. “He’s one of our best players. Like, why would I do that, right? But I get it. Our record I think is something, it’s sort of associated with if we fall out of it (we could make trades).”

Hazen did offer this regarding the reporting of trade rumors: If other teams did call him and ask him about a player, that technically counts as a trade discussion.

Even if Hazen shuts it down.

“Somebody could write we’re having trade discussions about that player and it’s not 100% inaccurate,” he said.

Top D-backs prospect Jordan Lawlar’s future is in Triple-A for now

Suarez’s struggles also lend to roster questions without trade discussion.

On Wednesday, the veteran was out of the lineup for only the third time this season and replaced by rookie Blaze Alexander, who has bounced around the infield but is at risk of losing playing time with veteran Kevin Newman playing well and All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo back from a knee injury.

All that further muddies where prospect Jordan Lawlar fits in.

Lawlar, MLB Pipeline’s No. 8 prospect, on Tuesday was back at it in Triple-A Reno from a thumb injury that zapped his start to the year. He had three hits — including a double and a home run — and three RBIs in his debut with the Aces.

“Jordan Lawlar has a huge future,” Hazen said. “Where he’s going to play (in the majors), I don’t know. I think the challenge with Jordan right now is he had spring training and then he had six weeks of nothing, outside of what he’s had recently on his rehab (assignment).

“Jordan only has (80) plate appearances at Triple-A. And we saw last year he was awesome defensively. I think there was some growing to do offensively. I want to make sure the next time we talk about Jordan Lawlar is the last time we’re talking about Jordan Lawlar, with regards to Arizona and Reno.”

Perdomo’s presence is unique for a young player

Perdomo’s return to the D-backs from a meniscus tear was felt in the clubhouse.

It’s the 2023 MLB All-Star’s personality that has been cited by others as mattering ahead of his production.

Hazen’s wide-angle view from the front office is this: Perdomo’s leadership qualities are not only unique but rare considering he’s just 24 years old.

“It’s a tricky game to play. Sometimes when you get that (leadership) and the performance isn’t there, it sort of lowers the voice a bit inside the walls,” Hazen said. “Two of the guys that stand out to me, Adam Jones (in 2019) and (Evan Longoria last season), were sort of two players that even if they weren’t at their best, peak, stud, delivering-every-night potential still had sort of that voice inside.

“But Perdomo is kind of that rare kid of his age that I think has this level of confidence about him that I think translates. He has it kind of with everybody in the clubhouse. He has that infectious personality, he plays in the middle of the field — you see that a lot with the shortstops and catchers specifically from a leadership potential standpoint. And he’s got it and we’re very grateful he has it.”

Follow @kzimmermanaz