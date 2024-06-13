Close
A ‘Goofy’ prank: Kenny Dillingham makes Arizona State players plank for College Football 25

Jun 13, 2024, 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:49 am

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham...

ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham, Fresno State at Arizona State September 18, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham had a special delivery for his players during practice on Tuesday. With the highly anticipated release of EA Sports’ College Football 2025, Dillingham was able to get four special edition covers of the videogame.

Players were eager to obtain a copy of the highly anticipated game that is about to release. However, it came with the price of doing planks. The last four players planking would win a copy.

In a competitive battle, players of all positions fought tooth and nail to claim the prize. While it was gritty toward the end, the four players who ended up lasting the longest in the plank session ended up taking home a copy.

Or so they thought.

Dillingham gathered his players to cheer on the fantastic four winners as they opened up the cover package with much excitement — only to find that it was a copy of the “A Goofy Movie.”

“Gawrsh.”

While they fought gallantly in hopes of turning on their game console and playing College Football 2025 after practice, at least they’ll get a chance to kick back and relax to a nice movie.

