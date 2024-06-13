Close
Mercury sign 2024 draft pick Charisma Osborne, waive forward Morgan Bertsch

Jun 13, 2024, 11:56 AM | Updated: 11:59 am

Charisma Osborne poses with a Mercury jersey during the WNBA Draft...

Charisma Osborne (R) poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (L) after being selected 25th overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Mercury announced the signing of rookie free agent guard Charisma Osborne on Wednesday. The team waived forward Morgan Bertsch to make room for the open roster spot.

Osborne was selected by the Mercury with the 25th overall pick (third round) in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She participated in Phoenix’s training camp and was with the team for two preseason games before being waived on May 11.

Osborne played five seasons at UCLA, where she averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals as a five-year starter, finishing as the program’s all-time leader in games played and three-pointers made.

She was a four-time All-Pac-12 and two-time All-Pac-12 Defensive Team selection.

