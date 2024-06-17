Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll experienced discomfort around the area of his left rib cage following a throw from center field in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 12-5 win over the White Sox.

The D-backs removed Carroll from the game, and Carroll said he threw from an awkward position and felt a pull.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Carroll will stay in Arizona to receive an MRI on Monday as the team leaves for a road trip beginning on Tuesday with the Washington Nationals. Lovullo would not specify whether it was an oblique issue before Carroll receives his imaging.

Looks like Corbin Carroll hurt or tweaked something on this play in center field He finished the inning defensively but was then pulled from the game pic.twitter.com/o0OljjAaNb — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 16, 2024

“It’s fairly routine for us to leave guys behind, get them evaluated when we have that day off,” Lovullo said. “I’m concerned when the athlete comes off, but I’m going to remain optimistic.”

Both Carroll and Lovullo were optimistic that the outfielder avoided series injury and he can rejoin the club in Washington, with Lovullo noting the postgame evaluation was more positive than he expected.

“Kind of felt like a big pull but very general, which is great,” Carroll said. “The word is that it’s a little harder to hurt that side versus your leading side on a throw. So, all the indications are leaning towards a positive MRI tomorrow.”

“If all goes well, we’ll remain cautiously optimistic that he could turn around and play as quickly as possible sometime in that Washington series,” Lovullo said.

Carroll finished Sunday without a hit, but he scored both times he was walked, including his lead-off appearance where he took four balls from Chicago starter Drew Thorpe.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. came in during the eighth inning to pinch hit for Carroll after the latter finished his final defensive inning.

Jake McCarthy, who had a triple and three RBIs on Sunday, replaced Carroll in center field as Gurriel took his regular spot in left.

Carroll has had a much improved June and owns an on-base streak of 17 games, a career high. Over his last 10 games, Carroll is 13-for-39 (.333) with five extra-base hits and three steals.

If Carroll indeed avoided anything dire, the D-backs are closing in on getting their full outfield back with Alek Thomas set to begin rehab games in Triple-A Reno by Wednesday.

