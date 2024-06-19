Close
Report: Suns to host 2nd workout with NBA Draft prospect Bronny James

Jun 18, 2024, 5:28 PM | Updated: 5:30 pm

LeBron James looks on towards Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans during the first half against the Long Beach State 49ers at Galen Center on December 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns will host a second pre-draft workout with USC prospect Bronny James this week, ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony reported on Tuesday.

Givony said on NBA Today teams have had trouble getting James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, in their building. He has worked out for the Suns and Lakers.

James projects as a second-round pick, and Givony has him No. 54 on his board of 100 draft prospects. Givony said he has James going No. 55 overall to the Lakers, as does Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman and The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

James played only 25 games as a freshman at USC after he collapsed during a practice session with the Trojans in July. It was determined he suffered cardiac arrest caused by a congenital heart defect, but he returned to the court and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. His defense since high school has been a standout strength.

The guard took part in the NBA Draft Combine and measured at 6-foot-1.5 without shoes and 210 pounds with a 6-foot-7.25 wingspan.

The Suns have the No. 22 pick in the draft and they forfeited a second-rounder for tampering with center Drew Eubanks.

Fellow NBA Draft prospect Tyler Kolek from Marquette posted a photo on his Instagram story on Tuesday that he was in Scottsdale.

