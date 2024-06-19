Tyler Kolek, a point guard from Marquette and potential first-round NBA Draft pick, has been linked to the Phoenix Suns and added more fuel to the fire on Tuesday.

Kolek posted on his Instagram story that he was in Scottsdale. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reports he is indeed in Arizona to work out for the Suns “later this week.”

tyler kolek shares on instagram that he’s in the valley today: pic.twitter.com/AQI7YeBQs7 — Damon Allred (@iamdamonallred) June 19, 2024

Yahoo! Sports’ Krysten Peek wrote in a mock draft the Suns are zeroing in on Kolek with the No. 22 pick in the first round. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto said there was a “growing belief from rival NBA executives” Kolek will be the Suns’ target.

Kolek is represented by agent Mark Bartelstein, the father of Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein.

The 23-year-old played four seasons of college basketball, averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 assists per game with a 60% true shooting percentage last year.

He was a finalist for Bob Cousy Award and an Associated Press Second Team All-American honoree.

The Suns did not have a traditional point guard last season.

The first round of the NBA Draft is on June 26. Phoenix does not have a second-round selection.

In other Suns draft news, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported Phoenix will host USC’s Bronny James for a second workout this week.

