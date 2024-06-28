Guard Josh Okogie has opted against picking up his $2.9 million player option with the Phoenix Suns for the upcoming 2024-25 season ahead of free agency, according to USA Today’s Michael Scotto.

Okogie signed a two-year, $5.8 million contract to return to the Suns in June of last year with a player option after initially signing with them in July 2022.

Known for his hustle, defense and rebounding from the wing, Okogie provided a physical option off the bench behind Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen.

In two seasons with the Suns, Okogie averaged 6.1 points, 1.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 40% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point land. He earned a consistent rotation role in his first year with Phoenix before his role became more inconsistent the following season.

The 3-point accuracy limited Okogie’s viability in playoff scenarios especially, but he did find a way into the court. He started five of 16 total playoff games with the Suns in the past two seasons, where he averaged 3.9 points, 1.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds.

Okogie previously spent four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, making one playoff appearance in 2022.

He was taken by the Timberwolves with the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Okogie played at Georgia Tech from 2016-18.

The Suns entered the offseason with only seven players under contract: Booker, Beal, Allen, Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and David Roddy.

Phoenix had four players coming off minimum deals that included a player option for 2024-25: Okogie, Eric Gordon, Drew Eubanks and Damion Lee.

The news on Okogie follows the reports that Eubanks and Gordon would be declining their player options to become an unrestricted free agents.

