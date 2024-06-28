Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Josh Okogie declines player option to become free agent, per report

Jun 28, 2024, 9:13 AM | Updated: 9:17 am

Suns wing Josh Okogie...

Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after he was fouled making a shot over Dario Saric #20 of the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center on October 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Guard Josh Okogie has opted against picking up his $2.9 million player option with the Phoenix Suns for the upcoming 2024-25 season ahead of free agency, according to USA Today’s Michael Scotto.

Okogie signed a two-year, $5.8 million contract to return to the Suns in June of last year with a player option after initially signing with them in July 2022.

Known for his hustle, defense and rebounding from the wing, Okogie provided a physical option off the bench behind Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen.

In two seasons with the Suns, Okogie averaged 6.1 points, 1.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 40% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point land. He earned a consistent rotation role in his first year with Phoenix before his role became more inconsistent the following season.

RELATED STORIES

The 3-point accuracy limited Okogie’s viability in playoff scenarios especially, but he did find a way into the court. He started five of 16 total playoff games with the Suns in the past two seasons, where he averaged 3.9 points, 1.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds.

Okogie previously spent four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, making one playoff appearance in 2022.

He was taken by the Timberwolves with the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Okogie played at Georgia Tech from 2016-18.

The Suns entered the offseason with only seven players under contract: Booker, Beal, Allen, Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and David Roddy.

Phoenix had four players coming off minimum deals that included a player option for 2024-25: Okogie, Eric Gordon, Drew Eubanks and Damion Lee.

The news on Okogie follows the reports that Eubanks and Gordon would be declining their player options to become an unrestricted free agents.

Phoenix Suns

Kyle Lowry #7 and Cameron Payne #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers speak in the first half against the B...

Damon Allred

Which point guards should the Phoenix Suns target in free agency?

Hampered by second-apron restrictions, which NBA free agents should the Phoenix Suns target to fill their point guard vacancy?

1 hour ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Is Mat Ishbia overly optimistic about the Phoenix Suns?

Dan Bickley takes a closer look at the Phoenix Suns owner's recent tweet and ponders if Mat Ishbia is so overly optimistic to the point of gaslighting fans.

2 hours ago

NBA Summer League logo...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ 2024 Summer League schedule announced

The Summer Suns are back in action on July 13, tipping off against the Golden State Warriors at the Thomas & Mack Center.

4 hours ago

Ryan Dunn slams it home...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ 2024 NBA Draft class receives above-average grades

How did NBA analysts grade the Phoenix Suns' 2024 NBA Draft class? A closer look from around the association.

5 hours ago

Ryan Dunn celebrates after being drafted 28th overall by the Phoenix Suns (via trade with Denver Nu...

Damon Allred

ESPN’s Pelton: Phoenix Suns earn a B+ for 2024 NBA Draft haul

ESPN NBA analyst Kevin Pelton was a fan of the Suns' draft, giving the team a B+ for the added defensive versatility across two picks.

17 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Empire of the Suns live: Reacting to Phoenix Suns draft and what is next in free agency

Empire of the Suns live: Suns draft Ryan Dunn after trade-down with Nuggets Video/Photo: Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports and Phoenix Suns/NBA Arizona Sports has the permission and the rights to shoot video from the NBA and the Phoenix Suns.

18 hours ago

Suns’ Josh Okogie declines player option to become free agent, per report