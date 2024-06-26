Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Arizona Diamondbacks in talks to extend Chase Field lease

Jun 25, 2024, 9:10 PM

Relief pitcher Justin Martinez...

Relief pitcher Justin Martinez #63 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against Jackson Merrill #3 of the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 05, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Padres 11-4. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are in discussions to extend their lease at Chase Field with Maricopa County before funding a deal to upgrade the facility in place, team president and CEO Derrick Hall said on Tuesday.

Hall said extension talks begun just before the start of this season with the lease up in 2027.

“We’re looking at all sorts of options,” Hall said. “For us to develop around here, you want to have a longer-term, you would hate to invest in, say, retail, hotels, whatever we may do, and then after 15 or 20 years they could say, ‘See ya.’ You want to make sure you’re here for a long time if you’re going to fully invest here.”

RELATED STORIES

Amid the Arizona Coyotes leaving for Utah due to the lack of an arena, the Diamondbacks extending the lease at Chase Field would lengthen the runway for finding a solution to make the proper repairs and upgrades to the park that has housed 26 seasons of D-backs baseball.

The park has a new sound system and lights this season, and the club will address the roof next offseason. But many under-the-hood repairs are needed along with a new scoreboard and upgrades to club and luxury areas.

“It’s a risk, but we wouldn’t do it unless we knew that the others were moving along well enough that we thought they were very realistic possibilities,” Hall said. “I think our discussions have been strong enough we’ll have a clear indication. Not to mention, at that point, we probably want to bring all parties into the room and say we’re about to do this. Now, let’s make sure we can do this and this. And I think we can get there too.”

How to fund Chase Field

Hall mentioned the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority as a means to fund the stadium projects. AZSTA — a private-public entity approved by voters in 2000 — owns and operates State Farm Stadium and helps fund Cactus League ballparks.

That way, the team would avoid entertainment taxes and recapture sales taxes to put back into the ballpark. He mentioned a hotel tax has been pushed back on in discussions.

Hall mentioned the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium deal as a similar example. Income tax revenue generated by the Brewers and their employees along with sales tax collected on Brewers-related sales go back into the ballpark.

“We’ve talked about this idea of a tax recapture, and we’re starting to gain a little more ground on that,” Hall said. “It’s really what AZSTA does with the Cardinals’ Stadium where they get their sales tax back and some income tax back that goes right into the stadium, not to the organization. So it’s something we’re all looking at because there’s already a precedent there, and that’s how a lot of stadiums are funded throughout the country.”

D-backs leaders expected to have a deal in place with local governments at this point, but this strategy has bred new optimism.

“We had like two or three different ideas that we’d kick around. Some just didn’t stick. This one is starting to make a lot of sense because it’s already working elsewhere,” Hall said.

Hall explained ideally the team and county would agree on a lease extension by the November elections, but that’s not a hard deadline by any means.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte makes game-winning hustle play vs. Twins

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte hit a home run and a game-winning infield single in a win over the Twins.

1 hour ago

Geraldo Perdomo...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks to award raffle winner a personalized 2023 NL championship ring

The Diamondbacks are running a raffle for its foundation, and the winner will claim their own 2023 NL championship ring.

3 hours ago

Zac Gallen throws a pitch...

Arizona Sports

D-backs’ Zac Gallen expected to start Saturday vs. A’s

D-backs ace Zac Gallen is expected to return to the mound Saturday’s against the Athletics, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

8 hours ago

Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas joins Triple-A Reno in final rehab step

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas had advanced his prolonged rehab from a hamstring injury to Triple-A Reno.

9 hours ago

Chris Paddack #20 of the Minnesota Twins...

Associated Press

Twins’ Chris Paddack to IL, leaving hole for Thursday start vs. D-backs

The Minnesota Twins placed starting pitcher Chris Paddack on the 15-day injured list with arm fatigue before a three-game series at Arizona.

12 hours ago

Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks slides to steal second base against Edouard Julien #4...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks-Twins preview: Pitching probables, key players

It's another tough series for the Arizona Diamondbacks, as they host the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field for three games.

17 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks in talks to extend Chase Field lease