Mikal Bridges traded from Nets to Knicks, per reports

Jun 25, 2024, 8:09 PM | Updated: 10:29 pm

Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Ba...

Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center on March 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Brooklyn Nets forward and former Phoenix Sun Mikal Bridges has been traded to the New York Knicks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The return includes four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first from the Milwaukee Bucks, a pick swap and a second-round pick as well. Taking into account that Bridges was a part of Brooklyn’s package it acquired from the Suns for Kevin Durant, that means the Nets have now racked up nine first-round picks, five second-round picks, two pick swaps and Cam Johnson in exchange for Durant.

Bridges will join a Knicks roster that will sit atop the Eastern Conference with the Boston Celtics as co-favorites to win the conference. He will play alongside his former collegiate teammates at Villanova in Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. New York does still have some tidying up to do, with key free agents such as OG Anunoby and Josh Hartenstein.

SNY’s Ian Begley reports Bridges informed the Nets he wanted to be a Knick and was not going to sign a new contract with any other team. Bridges has two more years left on his contract and is eligible for an extension this summer.

Bridges denies the report.

Bridges in two combined seasons for the Nets averaged 21.2 points, taking on much more offensive responsibility after serving as more of a complementary piece on Phoenix, a role he will return to with the Knicks.

