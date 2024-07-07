Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Bol Bol staying with Phoenix Suns on 1-year deal, team announces

Jul 7, 2024, 4:24 PM

Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol...

Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns reserve big man Bol Bol will stay with the team on a one-year deal after a limited but promising season with the team last year, the team announced Sunday.

Because of the Suns’ salary cap situation, they were limited to giving Bol a minor raise because they didn’t hold his Bird rights that accumulate with multiple seasons playing for a single team.

Phoenix could only offer him a 120% raise or 120% increase from veteran minimum salary slot for the big man’s five years of prior NBA service.

Bol made $2.2 million last season.

RELATED STORIES

Under since-fired head coach Frank Vogel, the 24-year-old averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 10.6 minutes per game last season.

He shot 61.6% from the field and knocked down 42.3% of his three-pointers, developing a sense of how to pick his spots and remain confident in an offense dominated by stars Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

The Suns entered the offseason with center Jusuf Nurkic returning and backup center Drew Eubanks opting out of his contract, leaving room for Bol or others to fill in as a backup big.

The 7-foot-3 Bol entered the NBA after a single injury-riddled year with the Oregon Ducks. Once viewed as a potential lottery pick, he went 44th overall to the Denver Nuggets in 2019 but couldn’t find traction on a competitive team.

Denver attempted to trade him to the Detroit Pistons in 2022, but it was voided due to a failed physical. Ultimately, Bol was traded weeks later in a deal to the Boston Celtics, who quickly rerouted him to the Orlando Magic. There, the center put together his best statistical season — 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds — over 70 games in 2022-23.

He was waived last offseason before signing with the Suns on a one-year deal.

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant has a minor calf strain and was sidelined to begin Team USA camp in Las Vegas, accordi...

Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant sidelined with calf strain to start Team USA camp, report says

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has a minor calf strain and was sidelined for the first two days of Team USA training camp in Las Vegas, The Athletic reported Sunday.

2 hours ago

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States celebrates following the United States' victory over France i...

Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant enters 4th Olympics with all-time Team USA legacy

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has a stacked resume and at the top of it is the rightful claim as the best Team USA men's player ever.

3 hours ago

Gold medallists Kevin Durant #5 of the United States and LeBron James #6 of the United States celeb...

Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant, LeBron James lead Team USA Olympic squad for perhaps last ride

Two storied careers could be going through their last Team USA journey and it's another link shared between Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

21 hours ago

Damion Lee celebrates draining a three-pointer...

Arizona Sports

Damion Lee re-signs with Suns, team announces

The Phoenix Suns have re-signed guard Damion Lee to a one-year contract, the team officially announced on Saturday.

1 day ago

Royce O'Neale...

Arizona Sports

Suns officially re-sign Royce O’Neale

The Phoenix Suns have re-signed forward Royce O'Neale to a four-year contract, the team officially announced on Saturday.

1 day ago

T-Wolves point guard Monte Morris is joining the Phoenix Suns...

Arizona Sports

Suns officially sign former Timberwolves point guard Monte Morris

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to sign former Timberwolves point guard Monte Morris, the team officially announced on Friday.

2 days ago

Bol Bol staying with Phoenix Suns on 1-year deal, team announces